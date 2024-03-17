Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 17 to March 23, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: King of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

Anticipate a joyful state of mind as events unfold around you in the upcoming week. Your desire for change stands a high chance of being fulfilled. Those employed may face a busy yet highly productive week. Romantic opportunities appear promising, encouraging you to form new connections with like-minded people. Take the initiative to resolve any domestic misunderstandings regarding someone at home. While a promised raise or increment may not materialize immediately, patience is advised. A property deal with favorable terms could be in your future, contributing to financial stability. Persuasion from friends or close ones may lead you to embark on an impromptu trip. Focusing on your health is likely to bring substantial benefits. Sports-playing students should exercise restraint to avoid trouble stemming from aggression.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Adopt a patient approach in the upcoming week, as opportunities for professional growth may unfold. Some individuals may find themselves excelling in a prestigious project helping them show their capabilities. The pursuit of a desired business deal could come to fruition, leading to substantial gains. Positive advancements on the academic front may serve as a morale booster for some individuals. Therapeutic benefits may arise from sharing thoughts with your significant other on the romantic front. Those experiencing a decline in physical fitness should take proactive measures rather than remaining passive observers. Tactful handling will be required for a situation emerging within the family. Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate a delay in your travel plans. A socializing mood is likely, with enjoyment of attention in

social gatherings. Instead of joining an extensive circle with minimal benefits, focus on cultivating a meaningful friend circle.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Stars

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Temperance

Expect a positive week as your resilience becomes a key factor in your favor. Your hard work is poised to yield positive outcomes, aligning with your expectations on the professional front. Financial stability is likely to see an elevation, allowing you to acquire luxurious accessories. Reconnecting with close relatives may allow you to revisit cherished moments from the past. Valuable tips from an expert could aid you in attaining your desired physique. Exercise caution, as individuals close to you may disrupt your romantic life if not handled carefully. Guiding a family youngster may lead to improved academic performance. Some may consider a significant purchase, such as a vehicle or property. The week may present opportunities for relocation to new places.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Experience a smoother week ahead, with numerous opportunities arising in your area of expertise. Identify the one that aligns best with your profile and seize it on the professional front. New avenues for earning money may emerge and contribute to enhanced financial stability. Those in long-term relationships could create lasting memories and consider formalizing their romantic ties. Your health is expected to remain robust, and free from major concerns. Embarking on a new sport is likely to bring positive outcomes. The week holds particular promise for students pursuing higher education, as they make successful decisions about their future. If solo travel has been on your mind, now is an opportune time for a new adventure. Exercise caution regarding joint property-related issues this week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Approach the week with confidence as working professionals may witness positive outcomes from their hard work. It may be accompanied by new growth opportunities. Stay focused and be ready to seize some of the best options available. Financial abundance is anticipated, affording you the luxury of indulging a little. Expect an exciting love life, potentially unveiling a new dimension of romance. Maintain amicable relations with everyone on the domestic front, as you might require their support later on. Exercise caution in real estate investments, as encountering untrustworthy individuals is a possibility. Students with an interest in medicine or research may soon achieve remarkable success. You may not face any delays on the road today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Minor challenges this week are unlikely to result in negative consequences. Taking the lead in organizing a home function or ceremony may be on your agenda. Love life is anticipated to be delightful, fostering amazing relationships between couples. Your health is expected to be stronger than usual, allowing you to overcome any past ailments. Exercise caution in your decisions on the professional front, as you may be under scrutiny. Avoid engaging in risky projects, given the slim chances of turning a profit. Students are poised to excel in their studies, bringing pride to everyone. An opportunity may arise to accompany someone on a leisure trip with close friends. Expect advantageous offers for your old or commercial property this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Throughout this week, you’ll approach everything with great vigour. Maintain composure and focus on your work; there’s a chance you might receive the recognition you’ve been anticipating. The implementation of important financial plans could lead to profitable outcomes shortly. Family youngsters may play a valuable role in reconnecting with estranged relatives. Those who have been unwell for some time can anticipate a path to total recovery. Your frankness and cheerfulness will be key to success on the romantic front. There’s a possibility of meeting someone interesting during a trip and leaving a good impression. Students, through their dedicated approach, are likely to remain popular in their study circles. Youngsters can expect to find a suitable shared tenement very soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Hermit

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Expect significant improvements for dedicated individuals this week. Positive changes are likely to unfold at your workplace, with supportive colleagues and appreciation from superiors for your efficiency and efforts. Dedicate some time to your romantic partner, exploring new activities together. Seeking guidance from elderly family members during moments of doubt may provide valuable insights. It’s time to remind someone about a loan you may have extended, as they might miss the repayment deadline. Regularly practice yoga and meditation for mental alertness and enhancing mental peace. Students should utilize any spare time to enhance their knowledge and skills. Opportunities for longer journeys may present themselves this week, so be prepared. House renovation or resetting may be completed smoothly without encountering any problems.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Throughout this week, you’re likely to maintain a thoughtful and determined mindset. Completion of an important project to the satisfaction of all is anticipated, earning you praise at the workplace. Managing routine and incidental expenses comfortably through judicious spending is foreseen; however, exercise caution to curb excessive expenditure. Relax and enjoy spare time with family and friends, avoiding being too hard on yourself. There might be a moment of hesitation in confessing feelings to someone you secretly like, but be bold and patient. Health consciousness will prevail and you may succeed in following a strict diet regime. Those seeking their dream house may come across promising options. Hardworking students aspiring to secure admission into highly reputed institutions can expect their efforts to pay off. Even short trips with friends are likely to bring joy and rejuvenation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Death

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Lovers

Expect a week filled with positive energy ahead. Your efforts to enhance results on the professional front stand a high chance of success. Your love life is poised to become exciting as you capture the attention of someone you admire. Financially, there’s a likelihood of significant improvement, allowing you to augment your savings. Family members are anticipated to offer extensive support for your plans throughout the week. Avoiding envy towards others’ achievements is advised, as it can negatively impact your health. Business-related travel may turn out to be more profitable than initially expected. Individuals seeking to rent out their property may secure profitable terms in a deal. Some students may find success in higher academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Stars

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Five of Swords

Navigate the week with a blend of practicality and patience. Keeping seniors informed is a wise approach, ensuring smooth collaboration at the workplace. Business individuals should maintain the project and deal with secrecy to outshine competitors. Tactful handling of matters will foster domestic peace and harmony. Opt for a balanced diet to manage your weight effectively. Open and honest communication about your thoughts and feelings is essential to preserve the romantic bond. Those aspiring to work abroad may find luck favouring their endeavours. Seek expert advice to resolve any challenges in a new property deal. Embrace the prospect of new friends who can provide support and guidance in your studies.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Moon

Career: Seven of Coins

Embrace a fortunate period, enabling you to conquer any challenges that come your way. Plan your career meticulously, taking step-by-step measures for a clearer understanding of your future. Unexpectedly, you may encounter a like-minded individual during a trip, leading to a fulfilling romance. Family members are anticipated to be highly supportive, aligning with your plans and suggestions. Prioritize your diet, focusing on healthy eating to ensure your overall well-being. Unforeseen financial hurdles might affect the progress of an ongoing project. Stay vigilant on the academic front, as someone may attempt to tarnish your image. Progress towards owning your dream house may gain momentum with the likely approval of your loan application. Embarking on a spiritual journey may contribute to regaining focus and inner peace.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon