Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 30 - December 6, 2025

Mood: Emperor

Career: Two of Coins

Career goals may demand sharper focus this week, and your organised approach is likely to help you tackle responsibilities with ease. Financially, chances of low returns suggest you rethink spending habits and prioritise savings. Travel plans appear uplifting and may recharge your spirits, while property matters show probability of fruitful outcomes. A mindful diet is likely to keep stamina steady, but avoid ignoring signs of fatigue. Academic concentration might waver, so short breaks and structured revision will help. Family interactions may bring heartwarming conversations, and romance could deepen through shared experiences. Keep patience and consistency at the centre of your decisions to make steady progress.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Magician

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Two of Wands

Health may require gentle care, as signs of throat irritation or low energy suggest attention to rest and nutrition. Finances appear stable with a steady inflow likely, encouraging better money planning. Career prospects show strong potential for progress and business expansion, while romance could blossom beautifully with joyful moments shared. Property matters may see a temporary pause, reminding you to avoid rushing decisions. The family atmosphere is likely to remain composed, and a short trip may refresh your mood. Academically, practical learning methods could enhance retention. A calm approach and patience may turn minor slowdowns into opportunities for thoughtful growth across all fronts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Queen of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Ace of Wands

Travel plans may run into unexpected delays, suggesting flexibility is your best companion this week. Financial prospects look encouraging, and chances of growth and stable savings appear strong. Career achievements and teamwork could bring satisfying milestones, while academic brilliance is likely to shine through your analytical thinking. A family gathering may fill the home with cheerful vibes, and romance, though calm, can benefit from heartfelt communication. Health is supported by balanced nutrition and steady fitness routines, and property matters may see smooth upgrades. Embracing patience and staying adaptable will ensure that even minor obstacles turn into stepping stones for progress.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Devil

Property matters may remain consistent this week, and patience will be key to future gains. Finances may move at a slower pace, encouraging you to review investments and cut unnecessary expenses. Professional life looks steady with manageable workloads, while family interactions bring a pleasant tone to daily life. Romance shows the probability of a deeper understanding through meaningful conversations. Health demands attention to hydration and digestive balance, and academic progress is likely to stay on track with consistent effort. Usual travel plans may continue smoothly, keeping your schedule undisturbed. Gentle perseverance and small lifestyle tweaks may help you move steadily towards your goals.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Eight of Wands

Family conversations may require patience to maintain harmony. Travel plans might remain uncertain, so backup options are wise. An active routine is likely to boost stamina and support robust health. Property transactions may bring favourable outcomes and enhanced valuation, suggesting long-term gains. Financial discipline is likely to keep your budget balanced, while structured planning at work could help you stay ahead of tasks. Academically, your confidence may translate into impressive results. Romance glows with deeper understanding and affectionate gestures, strengthening emotional bonds. A focused mindset combined with emotional warmth could make this a rewarding week on multiple fronts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Love: Justice

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Six of Coins

Short travel routes could offer refreshing breaks from routine. Use this phase to reassess priorities, focus on skill-building, and trust that steady effort will set the stage for future success across different areas of life. Property dealings may proceed reliably, offering chances of long-term security. Romance looks cheerful and balanced, helping you strengthen emotional bonds. Health is likely to remain vibrant with regular workouts, but financial flow could feel unstable, prompting smarter budgeting. Career progress may face delays, yet patience and perseverance will eventually yield results. Academics benefit from attentive learning, while family relations stay steady and supportive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Seven of Coins

Family dynamics seem neutral, allowing space for reflection. Romance thrives on lively emotions and open communication. Exciting travel plans may lift your spirits and bring new experiences this week. Financial inflow appears steady, and mindful spending will help you sustain balance. Creative teamwork could drive progress in your career, while property may bring minor but reassuring gains. Health may fluctuate due to headaches or drained energy, making rest and hydration important. Academic focus is likely to improve with disciplined habits. Gentle lifestyle adjustments and steady efforts could help you move closer to your goals while nurturing emotional well-being.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Fool

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The Sun

Property matters may bring profitable outcomes, strengthening your financial stability. Career growth appears promising with potential for new contracts or business expansion. Academic results are likely to align with your efforts, while family life is filled with cheerful exchanges and shared warmth. Romance may remain subtle, but it holds space for a deeper connection. Skipping workouts or poor hydration may affect health, so building small routines will help. Finances remain stable with budgeting success, and travel plans could unfold as expected. Consistency and mindful choices are likely to turn this week into a stepping stone toward significant personal and professional growth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Judgment

Mood: Emperor

Career: The Hanged Man

Focus on strengthening communication and staying proactive to transform subtle challenges into meaningful progress across both personal and professional spaces this week. Property investments may bring strong prospects and long-term rewards. Professionally, skill-based collaborations are likely to succeed and expand your reach. Health appears energised with renewed vitality, while academics benefit from steady learning and curiosity. Family time promises joy and celebrations, strengthening emotional bonds. Romance may feel a little underwhelming, but small gestures can revive connection. Travel is likely to be pleasurable and refreshing, while finances remain regular with stable returns.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Sun

Travel may bring exciting opportunities to recharge and explore new perspectives this week. Academically, sharp insights are likely to aid your performance, while property matters may see smaller yet meaningful improvements. Health remains steady with proper hydration, and financial balance suggests stability. Career responsibilities continue as usual, offering space to refine your skills. Romance benefits from simple, honest communication, while family tensions may require calm handling and empathetic listening. Choosing flexibility and emotional intelligence over reaction may help you navigate challenges gracefully and strengthen connections in both personal and professional arenas.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Fool

Financial balance may strengthen this week, creating scope for better planning and future security. Academic intellect is likely to shine, helping you achieve meaningful milestones. Property outcomes look secure, offering peace of mind, while family conversations bring relaxation and emotional ease. Career progress may unfold gradually, so patience is key. Romance thrives on small, thoughtful gestures. Health appears strong with enhanced immunity and stamina. Travel plans may get postponed, offering time to reassess priorities. A steady pace and mindful choices could help you build lasting foundations for success and deeper emotional connections in the days ahead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: World

Career: The Star

Career achievements are likely to stand out this week, supported by efficient leadership and creative execution. Property matters may bring robust returns, while consistent earnings strengthen your financial footing. Family time is filled with warmth and support, creating a happy environment. Health may demand extra care due to mild cold or digestion concerns, urging better routines. Romance feels steady, and travel may involve simple commutes. Academics benefit from focused learning, likely leading to productive outcomes. A balanced approach and patient attitude could transform small hurdles into significant gains across multiple areas of life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

