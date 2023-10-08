Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 8 to October 14, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Empress Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Moon

Career: Hierophant

This week, your seniors could set higher standards for you to meet your objectives at the workplace. Family issues demand collaborative efforts among members to resolve them peacefully. By strategizing well, you could venture into a long-term ambitious project on the financial front. Exploiting your romantic partner’s secret may harm the relationship. Engaging in sports can contribute to maintaining your youthfulness. Travel should be considered only if absolutely necessary this week. Due to unfavorable planetary positions, it might be wise to postpone property acquisition plans. Seeking advice from experienced individuals about future goals will prove advantageous for students. Friends may seek out your wise counsel.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

During this week, you might meet the high expectations set for you in your professional endeavors. Participating in social service could bring joy to your elders and add to family prestige. If you are a businessman, make investments after carefully assessing the project’s feasibility. Frequent arguments with your romantic partner might strain the connection between you. Lingering health issues could lead to mental stress, so seek expert advice. Avoid taking shortcuts at all costs. Practice caution while driving this week to avoid delays on the road. Those in search of appropriate housing options could find a suitable option. Your resourcefulness may help you achieve personal aspirations.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: Five of Cups

Your strong abilities in both written and spoken communication could contribute to improving career opportunities. Some tensions with your siblings might arise, so avoid getting into an argument. Be cautious about investing hard-earned money in uncertain ventures to avoid losses. Falling in love unexpectedly may make you feel special and wonderful. Embracing a carefree attitude could lead to a more fulfilling life and improved health. Your wish for a vacation abroad could be granted in the near future. Take thorough consideration of the location before finalizing any property purchase. This week, you are unlikely to face hesitation or doubt on the social front. Students may adapt well to new study material.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Tower

Career: King of Coins

Burdening yourself with more responsibilities than manageable might negatively affect your professional pursuits. Your family members are likely to provide strong support as you navigate difficult times. Financially, this week could prove fruitful, even in riskier endeavors. Embarking on a romantic journey could be necessary to nurture your love life. Overcoming the need for regular medication might be possible for some this week. Traveling alongside a close companion should be an enjoyable experience this week. Those selling property can anticipate favorable pricing and quick transactions. Students’ dedication to learning will pay off soon. The prospect of being contacted by an old friend, evoking pleasant memories, seems likely.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Hanged Mam

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Six of Wands

Your commitment and skillset could contribute to improving your career opportunities. You may have to plan the upcoming family gathering with care to avoid problems. Allocating funds for noble purposes will not pose a problem as you successfully curb needless spending. Monotony and lack of excitement in your romantic life might lead to its dullness in ties. Neglecting to seek solace in spirituality to address mental stress might harm health. If you are considering a vacation, ensure it doesn’t negatively impact your work. This could be the right time to plan a gift for your parents, such as their dream home. Challenges may dissipate as students approach things with a composed attitude. You may attend a happening get-together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Knight of Coins

Your persistent effort toward achieving professional objectives is likely to lead you to success and recognition. This week may be a good time to impart lessons to your children about fostering and valuing meaningful relationships. Settling a longstanding financial obligation with an unexpected windfall is a possibility for some. Your romantic partner might employ emotional manipulation to their advantage, so stay alert. Remember, succumbing to fear could not only sap your physical energy but also induce mental stress. Exploring new experiences through a countryside stroll could be refreshing for some. Before delving into real estate investments, consulting a family member’s advice will prove beneficial. You may strive to understand what brings happiness to others. Students may get an opportunity to clinch a scholarship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

Establishing a harmonious balance in your life would be beneficial for your family. Caution is necessary in handling financial affairs to safeguard your capital. In matters of romance, you might find yourself in a playful and flirtatious mood to relish your partner’s companionship. Your health remains in good condition with a new diet plan and dedication. This week, your attempts to enter a new field on the professional front might not come to fruition. Consider planning for a memorable trip with an old friend to create golden memories. Be cautious about investing in a luxurious home, as it could negatively impact your financial stability. Students’ efforts may pave the path to academic achievement. If feasible, prioritize addressing significant personal matters.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hanged Man

On the professional front, you might excel in fostering employees’ creativity to improve results. Your endeavors to alleviate your parents’ feelings of loneliness are likely to yield positive outcomes. Consider investing your money in conservative plans for additional income. Your affectionate nature will add to your partner’s happiness and add a spark to romantic ties. It’s important to recognize that unnecessary stress and anxiety can drain your vitality and leave you fatigued. When you travel, make an effort to leave work-related concerns behind. However, be cautious about investing in residential property in a prime location, as it could come with challenges. Students should avoid shortcuts on the academic front. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor when interacting with others.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Empress

Your skill in formulating swift strategies is poised to be beneficial on the professional front. Your engagement with children on a personal level will not only boost their morale but also bring happiness. Approach financial matters with caution, as negligence, could lead to complications. Those looking for love may meet an interesting and charming person during a journey. Your efforts to maintain your fitness with rigorous exercise may prove effective. If you are inclined towards adventurous holidays, consider planning and embarking on one. Redoing home interior may be on the mind for some. Dedicated effort can lead to achievement for students. However, it’s prudent to consider people somewhat unpredictable on the personal front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Two of Coins

New entrepreneurs might find themselves making substantial investments in a new project. A new romantic relationship could infuse excitement into your life. Your health may benefit by taking a natural approach to a chronic issue. Your adept analytical skills may rescue you from an awkward situation on the professional front. Persistent tensions within your family might compel you to make a significant decision. While on an enjoyable trip, you might find your mind occupied with something crucial, inadvertently missing some of the fun. You’ll succeed in securing a mortgage for your plot of land. Overcoming challenges will be the way to growth for students. Your willingness to take risks is likely to earn admiration from critics.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgement

Some can enjoy a delightful and exhilarating shopping experience with your family. You can anticipate unexpected financial gains from an old deal very soon. Love life is likely to flourish like a blossoming flower for young romantics. Expectant mothers should prioritize a stress-free state for the well-being of their unborn child. If you maintain politeness towards your staff, you may witness a significant improvement in their performance. Engaging in frequent travels might negatively impact your overall health. Opting to invest in the hotel industry could be a wise decision for you. Exploring beyond textbooks will help students gain wisdom. Refrain from wasting time by seeking faults in others on the social front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Magician

Career: Five of Swords

You may prove your expertise in written and spoken communication on the professional front with ease. There could be challenges in your relationships with your siblings due to constant nagging. Be cautious about investing money in short-term schemes, as it might lead to significant losses. Falling in love might bring you a special gift from your beloved. Embracing a worry-free mindset will lead to a more fulfilling and improved life. You may finally embark on the vacation you have been longing for. When considering property purchases, thoroughly evaluate the location’s suitability. Teamwork may result in better academic insights and performance. This week, you may remain confident in all your social interactions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

