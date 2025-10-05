Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 28- October 4, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Love: The Moon Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between September 28- October 4, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Magician

Career: Tower

This week, Aries natives may experience a rewarding phase at work, with major projects nearing their desired outcome. Financially, a consistent stream of income may boost your confidence. A family celebration could lift spirits and deepen your bond with loved ones. This week, your immunity may stay strong, especially if you include citrus in your meals. Romantic life may need more honest and heartfelt communication. A short work-related trip could prove meaningful. However, delays in legal property matters may require extra patience. On the academic front, your focus is likely to bring well-deserved appreciation. Stars encourage staying steady while embracing moments of emotional connection.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Also Read Weekly Panchang for October 4-10, 2025: Karwa Chauth, Venus Transit Virgo, Auspicious Muhuratas

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Strength

Career: Hierophant

This week's stars guide you to uplift energies in love and health. A wellness routine anchored by superfoods may bring lasting vitality. Romance is likely to bloom with effortless chemistry. While teamwork may lead to professional wins, finances may need closer review, especially around past investments. Family support might feel lacking; lean in, and allow space for emotions. A well-planned trip can offer joy and refresh your mindset. Property matters may yield solid outcomes if you act mindfully. In academics, completing pending assignments may require structure and focus. Embracing balance will help you glide through the week more smoothly.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Hierophant

This week nudges you toward smarter routines. Financial concerns may arise due to unstructured planning; keep your budget in check. Digestive balance may improve through fiber-rich meals. Work life could feel scattered, but better prioritizing may help. Your bond with siblings or close friends may offer comfort and clarity. Romantic energies look positive with mutual understanding keeping things afloat. An urgent travel plan might disrupt your schedule, so flexibility is key. Property paperwork may move forward slowly. Steady academic progress may continue if you stay consistent. The planetary configuration urges patience and a more conscious rhythm this week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Fool

Cards highlight a vibrant week for health, especially with nourishing, home-cooked food. Professional efforts are likely to bring results, particularly in ongoing tasks. Emotional detachment may cloud your love life - be gentle, and do not bottle things up. Family dynamics may feel slightly tense; pick your words with care. Expenses might rise unpredictably, so spend with awareness. A fun group travel plan could add inspiration to your days. Home interiors or décor updates may offer joy. Academically, focus might drift; so restructure your routine for better flow. Stars remind you to choose harmony over control, especially in personal matters.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: The Moon

A powerful push in your professional sphere is indicated where recognition may validate your consistent efforts. Health might demand attention as skipped meals could leave you drained - try to maintain a routine. Financial inflow seems steady and may ease your mind. Emotional warmth in family interactions is likely to grow. Romantic energy may feel a little flat; perhaps a small surprise or candid talk could reignite sparks. Travel may lead to rewarding experiences, especially if connected to leisure or networking. Your search for the right property may take time but feels promising. Academic pressure may rise; break tasks down to avoid overwhelm.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

The cards this week reveal a grounded week with several rewarding moments. Your leadership may shine through, especially in collaborative or creative projects. Health stays stable if you maintain a wholesome, nutrient-packed diet. Financial planning may demand your attention to avoid surprise outflows. Family offers warmth and emotional support, acting as a reliable pillar. Romance may feel emotionally distant; understanding rather than reacting can help bridge the gap. A local trip might refresh your mind. Real estate matters look bright, with potential gains from a land deal. Academic progress is likely to be appreciated and even celebrated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Emperor

Career: The Star

Cards suggest slowing down to realign. Mild fatigue may ask you to hydrate better and rest mindfully. While work remains steady, it might feel unexciting - stay focused and finish pending tasks. Financial planning may need tweaking to build long-term security. Conversations at home may feel strained, so approach family matters with empathy. In love, clarity is needed; don’t let assumptions cloud your connection. A long drive or scenic trip may offer relief. Property decisions are still evolving, particularly around rentals. Academic performance may hover around average, so try reshaping your study approach. This week is about nurturing peace and small wins.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Coins

This week hints at strong returns on financial investments made earlier, bringing a sense of satisfaction. A clean and green lifestyle may support your physical wellness. Workplace dynamics may revolve around teamwork - do not hesitate to take the lead if clarity is missing. Family bonds grow stronger through emotional reassurance. In romance, unresolved conflict could surface - take time before reacting. Travel related to spiritual or personal growth may bring insight. Real estate deals may progress smoothly if you stay alert to formalities. Missed academic deadlines might need urgent attention. Take the week as a chance to regroup emotionally and realign mentally.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Three of Swords

Your cards point to the need for health check-ups, especially around energy levels. Iron-rich foods could do wonders. Work may bring mixed results, but your steady pace will keep things on track. Romantic vibes feel fiery and uplifting - plan something spontaneous to deepen connection. Financially, things are flowing smoothly. Family dynamics are likely to stay balanced. Unplanned travel may disrupt your schedule; flexibility will help you stay composed. Property-related concerns may still remain unresolved; do not rush decisions. Academically, your skills are improving; focus on what excites you. This week encourages simplicity, nourishment, and passion in the right doses.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The World

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Knight of Swords

This week reflects radiant health if your clean diet continues. However, focus at work may dip mid-week, requiring better planning to stay ahead. Finances look promising with timely decisions paying off. A family event or gathering could bring joy and sweet nostalgia. Romance may need a deeper emotional check-in - showing up with presence will matter more than grand gestures. Travel may get postponed or cancelled; use the time for introspection. Home-related discussions continue positively. Academic energy may be low - create bite-sized goals to beat the slump. Your week unfolds best when you balance structure with self-kindness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: Strength

Cards suggest you focus on inner and outer balance. Whole grains and hydration may help reset your metabolism. Financial awareness is important - avoid impulse spending. Mid-week work pressure may increase; handling one task at a time can ease the load. Elder family members may offer guidance that proves surprisingly useful. Romance sparkles with soulful connection and heartfelt conversations. A long-distance journey may bring clarity or inspiration. Property conversations are in progress, but not yet finalized. Study habits may fluctuate - use tools to stay organized and motivated. This week encourages emotional presence and sharper clarity in practical matters.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Chariot

You must uplift your energy in finances, and a bonus or side income may come your way. Health remains stable if you stick to plant-based choices. Professionally, things may feel hazy; so use the time to brainstorm, not rush. Emotional harmony returns within the family, allowing space for peaceful moments. Romance may feel strained; step back and reflect on emotional patterns. A short trip with friends could offer much-needed joy. Property discussions may finally approach closure - stay updated on the paperwork. Academic progress may be slower, but small daily steps can reset your pace. Use this week to reconnect gently with yourself and your goals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920