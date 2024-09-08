Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 8 - 14, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Three of Wands Mood: The Magician Career: The Star This is a good week to start something new, as success is foretold. You will be able to keep your work in order and up to date professionally, despite interruptions. Don’t miss out on an attractive bargain on something that you desperately want. Some of you may get involved in preparing for a social event. Visiting interesting places is on the cards for some. Possession of a pre-booked property is likely to be availed by some. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Lover

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Temperance

Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. You will need to be more outgoing to make your mark on the academic front. This is the best time to extend a helping hand to someone in dire need of it. Someone may bank upon you to make a social event successful. You may need to curb your impulsiveness. A short family trip is possible for some. You are likely to go the extra mile to achieve a perfect figure and physique.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The World

Career: The Emperor

Changes can be expected either at work or at the personal level. The week may find you giving finishing touches to an important project or assignment on the professional front. Recognition is in store for some at work. You continue to progress well on the academic front. You are likely to remain socially active and expand your social circle. Your romantic endeavours are likely to elicit a positive response from the one you like.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Strength

Mood: Judgement

Career: Hierophant

Much excitement is in store for you this week. You are likely to seize some excellent opportunities to make good money. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation. Health wise, things appear to be fine overall. Parents or family elders may expect you to go along with their decision, but it will ultimately benefit you. Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The Fool

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Coins

You are likely to remain happily engaged on the social front this week. Enjoying your time with friends cannot be ruled out. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. You are likely to fare well in a competition on the academic front. Fun times are foreseen on a vacation and travelling will be half the fun. Someone you have a crush on is likely to send positive signals, so don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Page of Swords

Your performance on the academic front remains steady. You may need to rein in your exuberance for a keenly awaited event. Gains are foreseen in a venture that you have undertaken. Support required on the professional front will be forthcoming. Economy measures taken now on the home front will hold you in good stead. Someone may be expecting a positive response from you on the romantic front, but do what your heart dictates.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Empress

Career: King of Wands

Travel stars look most promising, so pack your bags and fly! Expect a stroke of luck to benefit you this week. You may need to keep a tab on the progress of an impending function. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised. Good financial management is likely to keep you in a happy state on the monetary front. Your self-control will not let an old ailment trouble you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

A task entrusted to you on the work front will be concluded satisfactorily. Praise is in store for you on the professional front for something that you have achieved. Previous investments may start giving good returns. You can safely bid adieu to an old ailment, as you become more conscious of retaining good health. Socially, you may find yourself much in demand. You may accord romance a special place by planning something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: The Star

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Seven of Coins

You are likely to bounce back strongly after a few setbacks on the professional front. Financially, you maintain a sound position. You are set to get your dues for something you have accomplished on the social front. A new style of working adopted by you is likely to increase efficiency at work. Those in a tight spot are likely to talk their way out of it! You are likely to meet someone influential who may prove to be of immense help to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

A favourable phase of your life begins, so make the most of it! Your romantic endeavours will make it possible to meet someone who shares your interests and tastes. Vacation time is here and you will not waste much time in bringing your travel plans into action! Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. Raising capital for a commercial venture will not pose much difficulty. Health front needs care.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Eight of Cups

Mending fences with the one you don’t see eye to eye on the social front will be a step in the right direction. You may need to hurry up something that has been entrusted to you. Something left pending at work is likely to draw your attention and take up all your time. Good teamwork will help in beating the deadline. Distinct improvement in your earning capacity can be expected. Romance is likely to hit a new high and provide you immense joy. Strictly avoid wayside food.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Swords

There is much that needs your involvement, so get on with it without any delay. Superiors will be satisfied with something that you have accomplished on the professional front. Financially, you will be better off by not putting money in get-rich-quick schemes. A property matter assumes importance. You will feel much closer to the one you love than ever before. Family is likely to support you in your endeavours, so go forth without any hitch.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920