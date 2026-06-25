...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

What are out-of-bounds planets? The lesser-known astrology concept explained

A planet is considered "out of bounds" when it moves beyond the Sun's usual path across the sky, measured by its declination.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Soumi Pyne
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Mercury Retrograde, Full Moons, and zodiac signs are among the most familiar concepts in astrology. Another term that has been drawing attention in modern Western astrology is out-of-bounds planets. While it is less widely known, some astrologers use it as an additional technique when interpreting a birth chart.

According to experts, the planets will not be perfectly aligned in a straight line but are closely grouped on one side of the sun. (NASA)

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the concept comes from astronomy rather than astrology. A planet is considered "out of bounds" when it moves beyond the Sun's usual path across the sky, measured by its declination. The Sun never travels farther than about 23.5 degrees north or south of the celestial equator. When another planet moves beyond that range, it is described as being out of bounds.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: Why astrologers say the past is returning for a reason

What does "out of bounds" mean?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the term refers to a planet moving outside the Sun's normal limits. Some modern Western astrologers interpret this as a sign that the planet's symbolism may be expressed in ways that are more unconventional or less restricted than usual.

Out-of-bounds planets are most commonly discussed in modern Western astrology, particularly by astrologers who incorporate planetary declination into chart analysis.

The technique is generally not used in Vedic astrology, which relies on different astronomical calculations and interpretive methods.

Disclaimer: This article explains a concept used by modern Western astrology experts. Astrology is a belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence. Hence, reader's discretion is advised.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumi Pyne

Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.

astrology
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / What are out-of-bounds planets? The lesser-known astrology concept explained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.