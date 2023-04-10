What is your power chakra as per your zodiac sign?

Power chakras are the energy centres in our bodies. Each of these chakras or wheels corresponds to a certain part of our body and affects its functioning. There are a total of seven chakras inside us. Let's find out which one is associated with which sign. Let's find out which one is associated with which sign.

Aries: Aries is all about moving forward in life through it all. Their confidence and thirst for more are aiding partners in this journey. Therefore the Solar Plexus chakra point, which rules self-confidence and inner power is your chakra.

Taurus: Taureans are very down to earth and love familiarity in life. It is important for them to be comfortable with themselves at first. So, tap into your Root chakra to strengthen your base when needed.

Gemini: You are an extrovert in nature and a great communicator. You thrive in social environments and it's no wonder that your Throat chakra is very important to you. Whenever you feel low, make sure to energize your this chakra.

Cancer: Cancerians are termed to be very emotional. They are highly connected to their intuitive side and should thus focus on their Third Eye chakra.

Leo: Leos believe in themselves. They are the only sign that follows their heart the most. They would rather do something they love than what is expected of them and therefore, what other than your Heart chakra is important Leos?

Virgo: Virgos as well are great at being creative and communicating. They love to express their opinions which are mostly different from the rest. Thus, Virgos focus on your Throat chakra as it helps you be efficient in fields you love.

Libra: Libra, you are sensual and romantic. Your beauty outshines all. You value relationships a lot and strive to keep them balanced. For the same, try balancing your Sacral chakra as it rules relationships.

Scorpio: The chase for an answer is never ending for you. But you have what it takes to lead in life and search for only the best for yourself. When in doubt of yourself, embrace your Solar Plexus chakra, Scorpios.

Sagittarius: You are romantic at heart. You would love for your partner to surprise you at your home with dinner and flowers. Love is your favourite language and so harnessing the energy of your Sacral chakra is the best for you.

Capricorn: Balance and stability are all you aim for as you chase your dreams. You work for all your achievements and thus, there may be times when finding a path ahead is difficult. Take the help of your Root chakra during the tough times in life.

Aquarius: Aquarians can be a bit aloof to the people, but there are spiritually connected to the world in a way no other sign is. The universe is their partner in all their endeavours. Focus on your Crown chakra when you feel a bit dislocated in life.

Pisces: Pisces, you are great at reading and understanding people. You tend to have intuitions that end up being correct most of the time. Your Crown chakra will allow you to accept your mystical side and be the one you are.