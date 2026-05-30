What role does tarot cards play during a Blue Moon? Spiritual expert shares a perspective

A rare Blue Full Moon in Sagittarius is rising, and for people who follow tarot, astrology, or spiritual practices, the lunar event may be more than a striking moment in the sky.

Moon Tarot Card(Pexels)

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Full moons are often linked with reflection, emotional awareness, and seeing things more clearly. According to US-based spiritual expert Latha Jay, tarot can become a useful tool during a Blue Moon because it creates space for introspection.

Also Read What can you manifest during the Blue Moon, according to a US based spiritual expert

“Tarot cards can help us access parts of ourselves that may be difficult to hear amidst the noise of daily life, During a Blue Moon, tarot can be especially helpful because it encourages introspection. The cards often reveal patterns, blind spots, opportunities, and emotional themes that are ready to be acknowledged.” Latha Jay said to HT.

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{{^usCountry}} What role does a tarot card play in Blue Moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What role does a tarot card play in Blue Moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than approaching tarot as a way to predict the future, Jay encourages people to use it as a tool for self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than approaching tarot as a way to predict the future, Jay encourages people to use it as a tool for self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead of asking, “What will happen to me?” she suggests asking questions that open the door to personal insight: What lesson am I being invited to learn?

What am I not seeing clearly?

What energy am I being asked to embody next? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of asking, “What will happen to me?” she suggests asking questions that open the door to personal insight: What lesson am I being invited to learn?

What am I not seeing clearly?

What energy am I being asked to embody next? {{/usCountry}}

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For tarot readers and spiritual seekers, these kinds of prompts may help shift attention away from outcomes and toward awareness.

Disclaimer: This article is based on expert's interpretations. Readers should seek help from a professional astrologer or a spiritual expert.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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