What role does tarot cards play during a Blue Moon? Spiritual expert shares a perspective
A US-based spiritual expert, shares to HT that a tarot can become a useful tool during a Blue Moon because it creates space for introspection.
A rare Blue Full Moon in Sagittarius is rising, and for people who follow tarot, astrology, or spiritual practices, the lunar event may be more than a striking moment in the sky.
Full moons are often linked with reflection, emotional awareness, and seeing things more clearly. According to US-based spiritual expert Latha Jay, tarot can become a useful tool during a Blue Moon because it creates space for introspection.
Also Read What can you manifest during the Blue Moon, according to a US based spiritual expert
“Tarot cards can help us access parts of ourselves that may be difficult to hear amidst the noise of daily life, During a Blue Moon, tarot can be especially helpful because it encourages introspection. The cards often reveal patterns, blind spots, opportunities, and emotional themes that are ready to be acknowledged.” Latha Jay said to HT.
What role does a tarot card play in Blue Moon?{{/usCountry}}
What role does a tarot card play in Blue Moon?{{/usCountry}}
Rather than approaching tarot as a way to predict the future, Jay encourages people to use it as a tool for self-reflection.{{/usCountry}}
Rather than approaching tarot as a way to predict the future, Jay encourages people to use it as a tool for self-reflection.{{/usCountry}}
Instead of asking, “What will happen to me?” she suggests asking questions that open the door to personal insight:
- What lesson am I being invited to learn?
- What am I not seeing clearly?
- What energy am I being asked to embody next?
Instead of asking, “What will happen to me?” she suggests asking questions that open the door to personal insight:
- What lesson am I being invited to learn?
- What am I not seeing clearly?
- What energy am I being asked to embody next?
For tarot readers and spiritual seekers, these kinds of prompts may help shift attention away from outcomes and toward awareness.
Disclaimer: This article is based on expert's interpretations. Readers should seek help from a professional astrologer or a spiritual expert.