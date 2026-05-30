What can you manifest during the Blue Moon, according to a US based spiritual expert

The Blue Moon in Sagittarius peaks on May 31, 2026, and for people who follow astrology, moon rituals, or manifestation practices, it is being seen as more than just another full moon. Blue Moon manifestation. (Pinterest)

Full moons have long carried a reputation for bringing emotions, realizations, and moments of clarity to the surface. But according to a US-based spiritual expert, Latha Jay, the Blue Moon occurring may be less about asking for something new and more about being honest about what needs attention.

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“The full moon has long been associated with illumination”. It shines a light on what has been hidden, ignored, or unresolved.” shares Lata to HT.

That idea sits at the heart of the manifestation perspective around this lunar event. Instead of focusing only on goals, money, or relationships, the Latha suggests using the Blue Moon as a check-in point.

Latha suggests people to ask themselves:

What chapter of my life is ready to be completed?

What limiting beliefs am I ready to release?

What opportunities have I been postponing that deserve my attention now? What in your life feels complete? What belief about yourself no longer fits? What opportunity have you been putting off, even though it keeps calling for your attention?

These are the kinds of questions the expert encourages people to sit with during the Blue Moon. This full moon is in Sagittarius, a zodiac sign often linked with truth, growth, learning, and seeing the bigger picture.

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When is the Blue moon? The Blue moon is occurring on May 31, 2026 according to Time and Date.

What is a Blue Moon? When two full moons appear in a calendar month it is termed as a Blue Moon. Despite the name, the Moon is not expected to appear blue in colour.

Astrologically, the full moon in Sagittarius is often linked with themes such as truth-seeking, growth, perspective, and long-term understanding. Some astrology followers view this combination of a Blue Moon and Sagittarius energy as a moment connected with personal clarity or changing viewpoints.

Disclaimer: This article is based on expert's interpretations. Readers should seek help from a professional astrologer or a spiritual expert.