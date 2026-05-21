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    What your Dog’s birthdate says about their personality, according to a tarot expert

    Just like humans carry energetic blueprints, animals also have unique vibrations. In tarot, every birthdate can be connected to a Major Arcana energy. Read on. 

    Updated on: May 21, 2026 3:19 PM IST
    Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
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    Have you ever looked at your dog and wondered why they behave so differently from other dogs? Why are some naturally protective while others are dramatic attention seekers, emotional healers, chaos creators, or old souls trapped in fluffy little bodies? According to tarot and spiritual energy, your dog’s birthdate can reveal interesting clues about their personality, emotional nature, strengths, fears, and even their soul purpose in your life.

    What your Dog’s birthdate says about their personality (Pinterest)
    What your Dog’s birthdate says about their personality (Pinterest)

    Just like humans carry energetic blueprints, animals also arrive with unique vibrations. In tarot, every birthdate can be connected to a Major Arcana energy that shapes personality traits and emotional behaviour. And honestly, once you begin observing your pet through an energetic lens, everything starts making sense,” shared Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

    ALSO READ: How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps

    Here’s what your dog’s tarot energy may reveal about them:

    Dogs born under The Fool energy: The adventurous chaos babies

    These are the dogs who treat life like one giant playground. They are curious, mischievous, impulsive, and impossible to predict. Your dog might suddenly start zooming around the house at 2 AM, proudly steal your socks, or run straight toward danger with absolutely no survival instincts.

    Emotionally, these dogs teach you joy, spontaneity, and how to live in the moment. They dislike restrictions and constantly need mental stimulation.

    Signs your dog carries Fool energy:

    • Loves exploring everywhere
    • Gets bored easily
    • Extremely playful and social
    • Learns quickly but follows commands only when they feel like it

    These dogs thrive on adventure walks, puzzle toys, and outdoor activities.

    Dogs with the Strength energy: The protective emotional healers

    Strength dogs are deeply loyal, emotionally intelligent, and spiritually protective. These are the pets who quietly sit beside you when you are upset, sense emotional shifts instantly, and become strongly attached to one particular person.

    They may seem calm on the outside, but they harbour deep emotional sensitivity. Many therapy dogs naturally reflect Strength energy.

    Common traits include:

    • Protective nature
    • High emotional sensitivity
    • Gentle behaviour despite physical strength
    • Deep loyalty toward family

    These dogs deeply absorb energy from their surroundings, so a peaceful environment matters a lot to them.

    The Moon energy dogs: The emotional overthinkers

    If your dog struggles with separation anxiety, reacts strangely to certain people, stares dramatically into empty corners, or behaves differently during full moons or thunderstorms, the Moon energy may strongly influence their personality.

    Moon dogs are intuitive, emotional, and spiritually alert. They quickly pick up on hidden energy but can also become anxious or fearful very easily.

    Common traits:

    • Highly sensitive to surroundings
    • Quick mood changes
    • Clingy behaviour
    • Fear of loud noises or unfamiliar places

    These dogs need reassurance, emotional stability, and gentle daily routines.

    Dogs guided by The Sun: The golden retrievers of the soul

    These dogs are pure happiness in physical form. Sun energy naturally lifts people’s moods, spreads positivity, and instantly becomes everyone’s favourite. They love attention, affection, and social interaction.

    They are often:

    • Friendly with strangers
    • Energetic and expressive
    • Attention-loving
    • Naturally cheerful

    Even during difficult times, Sun dogs somehow bring warmth and emotional light into your home.

    ALSO READ: Your forehead may reveal hidden clues about your destiny and past life karma, says an expert

    The Hermit dogs: The introverted old souls

    Not every dog enjoys chaos. Hermit energy dogs prefer silence, comfort, routine, and selective affection. These are the dogs who quietly sit alone and observe everyone, almost like wise old souls.

    They may:

    • Prefer one favourite person
    • Dislike loud gatherings
    • Need alone time
    • Observe more than react

    These dogs are deeply intuitive and often emotionally mature beyond their age.

    Justice energy dogs: The rule enforcers

    You know those dogs that bark the moment someone breaks the routine? Or stare at you angrily because dinner is late? Justice dogs are disciplined, observant, and very particular about fairness and structure.

    They thrive on:

    • Routine
    • Predictability
    • Training schedules
    • Consistency

    These dogs can become stressed when the household feels chaotic or emotionally unstable.

    The Star energy dogs: The spiritual comforters

    Star dogs often enter your life during emotionally difficult phases. Their presence feels healing, calming, and almost perfectly timed. Many people feel these dogs emotionally “saved” them.

    Traits include:

    • Gentle and calming aura
    • Naturally affectionate nature
    • Emotionally healing presence
    • Deep soul connection with you

    These dogs often feel more like spiritual companions than ordinary pets.

    How to find your dog’s tarot energy

    You can calculate your dog’s tarot card using a method similar to numerology.

    Add all the digits in your dog’s full birthdate together until you reach a number between 1 and 22. That number connects to a Major Arcana tarot card that may influence your pet’s personality and emotional energy.

    ALSO READ: Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

    Disclaimer: Tarot and spiritual interpretations are meant for personal reflection and entertainment purposes only. Factors like breed, training, environment, health, and life experiences also shape your dog’s behaviour and personality.

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