A partial lunar eclipse is set to appear on Thursday night, August 27, giving people in several parts of the world a chance to watch the Moon move into Earth's shadow.

When is the August 2026 lunar eclipse on Thursday? Peak timings, visibility and astrology explained (Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)

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The lunar eclipse will continue into Friday, August 28, depending on the location. It is a deep partial lunar eclipse, with NASA estimating that about 96.3% of the Moon will enter Earth's darkest shadow. The event comes shortly after the August 12 solar eclipse, making this month an active one for eclipse watchers.

Also Read When is the next eclipse? How to watch the August 2026 lunar eclipse in the US and what it means in astrology

When is the lunar eclipse in August 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} The August lunar eclipse begins on Thursday, August 27, and continues into the early hours of August 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The August lunar eclipse begins on Thursday, August 27, and continues into the early hours of August 28. {{/usCountry}}

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The eclipse reaches its maximum at approximately 12:12 a.m. ET on August 28, when about 96% of the Moon will be inside Earth's umbra.

Lunar eclipse 2026 timings in countries:

The eclipse occurs at the same astronomical moment worldwide, but local time varies by country.

Some key timings include:

New York, US: Maximum eclipse around 12:12 a.m. on August 28.

Los Angeles, US: Maximum eclipse around 9:12 p.m. on August 27.

London, UK: Maximum eclipse around 5:12 a.m. on August 28.

Paris, France: Maximum eclipse around 6:12 a.m. on August 28.

Johannesburg, South Africa: Maximum eclipse around 6:12 a.m. on August 28.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Maximum eclipse around 1:12 a.m. on August 28.

Exact visibility varies by location because the Moon must be above the horizon during the relevant part of the eclipse.

Which countries can see the lunar eclipse?

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According to NASA, the August lunar eclipse will be visible from large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Africa, with visibility extending into parts of western Asia.

The Americas are among the best-positioned regions for the event. In parts of Europe and Africa, the eclipse will occur during the early morning hours.

What does the eclipse mean in astrology?

Western astrologers interpret lunar eclipses symbolically, and this eclipse takes place in Pisces, opposite the Sun in Virgo.

An astrologer from Nebula tells Hindustan Times that the eclipse is a period that may encourage people to slow down and look inward. Rather than reacting quickly, the astrologer suggested using the period for reflection and examining habits, relationships and commitments.

The astrologer also connected the Pisces-Virgo axis with the balance between emotional well-being and everyday responsibilities. Journaling, meditation and stepping away from constant digital stimulation were among the suggested ways to use the period for introspection.

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Also Read The August 2026 Lunar Eclipse could mark an emotional turning point for zodiac signs. Here's what an astrologer says

Why is the eclipse called the Blood Moon?

A lunar eclipse can give the Moon a reddish or copper-coloured appearance. This is why an eclipsed full Moon is popularly known as a Blood Moon.

The colour is caused by sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere. Blue light is scattered more strongly, while some red and orange wavelengths pass through the atmosphere and reach the Moon.

Also Read August 2026 Blood Moon: Why the Full Sturgeon Moon could turn red and what astrology says

Is the eclipse connected with the Sturgeon Moon?

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No, the Sturgeon Moon and the lunar eclipse are not connected phenomena. The Sturgeon Moon is the traditional name for the August full Moon, while a lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes through Earth's shadow.

This year, the two happen to coincide. The August full Moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will occur on August 28, and that same full Moon will experience a deep partial lunar eclipse.

According to Old Farmer's Almanac the name Sturgeon Moon is associated with lake sturgeon, a large freshwater fish historically found in abundance in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain around this time of year.