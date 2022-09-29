Zodiac and Fitness: These star signs really love being fit

If you are the kind of person who has to get that feel-good workout in on the daily schedule you will surely relate to these four highly athletic zodiac signs. Find their names below.

Aries: You can’t fix Aries to a chair. They have a natural tendency to move their bodies . They are not the kind to follow a rigid routine rather they’ll constantly be trying new things, as they love to shake it up a bit every now and then. The comfort zone is really not their favourite zone. For them, there are no such things as limitations as they constantly put in efforts to break past records and limits.

Leo: Leos love to work in a team. Where they certainly aren’t the bench warmers, they’ve got to play the field. Being a part of the team not just keeps them motivated but also the rest of the players. They inspire others with their dedication and ability to bounce back. In fact, it’ll be safe to call them the phoenixes of the zodiac. Hence, they do well in team sports like football, basketball, and cricket.

Scorpio: For Scorpios, it’s either gutsy adventure or nothing. They often indulge in daring sports like mountain climbing or rafting. They love doing things that surprise, in fact, shock other people. It’s all about the hustle culture for them, the sore muscles after an intense workout do not scare them. They really go by the no pain no gain concept in life. If you’re gifted and talented look out for Scorpios, they can sure give you a tough fight due to their astounding hard work.

Virgo: Virgos have very strong muscle memory. It’s all about the mind-to-body connection for them. They learn all small details and techniques by heart which makes them super focused. They are extremely competitive. For them, it’s not just about being better than their opponents they have got to be better than their personal best. Restriction to traditional sports is not their thing, they are likely to try it all from skateboarding to surfing. There’s no end to Virgo’s curiosity and willingness to learn something new.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)