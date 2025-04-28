Menu Explore
Is your body holding on to anger? An expert answers

ByKanakanjali Roy
Apr 28, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Do you wake up at odd hours with tight shoulders, or get annoyed over tiny things? Well, they are often signs that your body is carrying something deeper.

Just because you have stopped feeling angry does not mean your body is not holding on to it. Sometimes, instead of facing anger head-on, we hide it under busyness or trying to stay positive all the time. However, what we do not understand is that our body holds on to what the mind tries to push away.

Signs your body is holding on to anger(Freepik)
Signs your body is holding on to anger(Freepik)

Do you wake up at odd hours with tight shoulders? Do you get annoyed over tiny things? Well, these might seem random, but they are often signs that your body is carrying something deeper.

ALSO READ: Think you have only 7 chakras in your body? The 8th one is the most powerful

Somatic and Kundalini teacher Brett Larkin shares how you can tell if your body is holding on to anger.

You snap over little things

If small frustrations make you react in a big way, it could mean there is unresolved anger sitting in your nervous system, even if you think you are doing fine.

You always feel tight in your jaw, shoulders, or fists

Constant clenching is your body’s quiet way of saying, “Hey, I am still holding onto something!” Physical tension often shows up when emotions have not been fully released.

You feel restless for no clear reason

That jumpy, agitated feeling you cannot explain? It might be anger that never got a chance to move through you. Unprocessed emotions can turn into excess, jittery energy.

You wake up between 1–3 AM

In traditional Chinese medicine, this time of night is linked to the liver, the organ connected to anger. If you often find yourself wide awake during these hours, your body might be trying to process stored emotions.

Stillness feels uncomfortable

If slowing down makes you feel uneasy, it could be because stillness leaves space for old emotions, like anger, to rise to the surface. Sometimes, we stay busy to avoid feeling what is underneath.

You feel emotionally flat or disconnected

Anger does not always explode outward. Sometimes, it gets stuffed down so deep that it leaves you feeling numb. If you feel disconnected from your emotions, your body might be protecting you from feelings you have not fully faced yet.

Well, if your body is reacting in a similar way, it is time to understand your buried emotions and give yourself the time to truly heal.

Follow Us On