Soul Star Chakra: Think you have only 7 chakras in your body? The 8th one is the most powerful

Most of us have heard of the seven main chakras in the body. But did you know there is an eighth chakra? It is called the Soul Star Chakra or the Aura Chakra, and it is believed to be one of the most powerful energy centers human beings have. The Soul Star Chakra(Freepik)

What is the 8th chakra?

The Soul Star Chakra connects you to your higher self, your divine purpose, and even the universe as a whole. While the seven main chakras are located within the physical body, the 8th chakra is part of your energetic body.

According to Master Energy Healer Patricia Bonnard, this chakra acts as a bridge between your earthly life and the spiritual realm. It is like a gateway to your soul’s wisdom and your true essence. Keep reading to know all about the soul star chakra in detail.

ALSO READ: Do you know that blowing the Shankh activates your Vishuddha (throat) Chakra?

Where is the Soul Star Chakra located?

Unlike the other chakras, the Soul Star Chakra sits outside your body. It is about 6 to 12 inches above the top of your head, just above your crown chakra. Some say it is closer; others believe it could be as far as three feet away. Either way, it is in your energy field, not your physical form. And because of its position above the crown chakra, it is often referred to as the eighth chakra.

This chakra is all about spiritual awareness, intuition, and tapping into higher states of consciousness. It is believed to give us access to other realms, like the ones explored in past-life healing, shamanic journeys, or psychic experiences.

In Sanskrit, it is called Vyapini, which means "omnipresent." It represents the idea that we are all part of something limitless and universal and helps dissolve the illusion that we are separate individuals. Instead, the Soul Star Chakra reminds us that we are all connected through one universal energy.

Think of your higher self as the version of you that sees things clearly, without the filters of fear, ego, or past experiences. The 8th chakra is how we connect to that version of ourselves. It holds clarity beyond the everyday worries, emotions, and beliefs that can cloud our judgment. It is like having a direct line to your soul’s wisdom.

ALSO READ: An expert explains how to heal your Throat Chakra in 5 easy steps

Somatic and Kundalini teacher Brett Larkin explains that in Kundalini Yoga, the eighth chakra is what gives you the ability to uplift others, inspire, and even protect. It is the energy people feel when you walk into a room, even before you say a word.

So, while the traditional seven chakras focus on your physical and emotional well-being, the 8th chakra is about remembering that you are more than just a body; you are a soul with deep cosmic roots.