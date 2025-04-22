Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soul Star Chakra: Think you have only 7 chakras in your body? The 8th one is the most powerful

ByKanakanjali Roy
Apr 22, 2025 08:50 PM IST

This chakra acts as a bridge between your earthly life and the spiritual realm. Keep reading to know all about the soul star chakra in detail.

Most of us have heard of the seven main chakras in the body. But did you know there is an eighth chakra? It is called the Soul Star Chakra or the Aura Chakra, and it is believed to be one of the most powerful energy centers human beings have.

The Soul Star Chakra(Freepik)
The Soul Star Chakra(Freepik)

What is the 8th chakra?

The Soul Star Chakra connects you to your higher self, your divine purpose, and even the universe as a whole. While the seven main chakras are located within the physical body, the 8th chakra is part of your energetic body.

According to Master Energy Healer Patricia Bonnard, this chakra acts as a bridge between your earthly life and the spiritual realm. It is like a gateway to your soul’s wisdom and your true essence. Keep reading to know all about the soul star chakra in detail.

ALSO READ: Do you know that blowing the Shankh activates your Vishuddha (throat) Chakra?

Where is the Soul Star Chakra located?

Unlike the other chakras, the Soul Star Chakra sits outside your body. It is about 6 to 12 inches above the top of your head, just above your crown chakra. Some say it is closer; others believe it could be as far as three feet away. Either way, it is in your energy field, not your physical form. And because of its position above the crown chakra, it is often referred to as the eighth chakra.

This chakra is all about spiritual awareness, intuition, and tapping into higher states of consciousness. It is believed to give us access to other realms, like the ones explored in past-life healing, shamanic journeys, or psychic experiences.

In Sanskrit, it is called Vyapini, which means "omnipresent." It represents the idea that we are all part of something limitless and universal and helps dissolve the illusion that we are separate individuals. Instead, the Soul Star Chakra reminds us that we are all connected through one universal energy.

Think of your higher self as the version of you that sees things clearly, without the filters of fear, ego, or past experiences. The 8th chakra is how we connect to that version of ourselves. It holds clarity beyond the everyday worries, emotions, and beliefs that can cloud our judgment. It is like having a direct line to your soul’s wisdom.

ALSO READ: An expert explains how to heal your Throat Chakra in 5 easy steps

Somatic and Kundalini teacher Brett Larkin explains that in Kundalini Yoga, the eighth chakra is what gives you the ability to uplift others, inspire, and even protect. It is the energy people feel when you walk into a room, even before you say a word.

So, while the traditional seven chakras focus on your physical and emotional well-being, the 8th chakra is about remembering that you are more than just a body; you are a soul with deep cosmic roots.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Soul Star Chakra: Think you have only 7 chakras in your body? The 8th one is the most powerful
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On