Have you ever wondered if unseen forces are guiding you through life? Spirit guides are often described as non-physical beings or souls that help you in ways you can understand, based on your spiritual gifts and beliefs. They send messages through angel numbers, synchronicities, prayer, or meditation - little signs to let you know they are there. Is your spirit guide trying to reach you? Facts you need to know(Freepik)

Psychic expert Katie Helliwell shared some fascinating facts about spirit guides that might surprise you.

You have more than one spirit guide: Most people do not have just one guide—they have a whole team! Some stay with you for life, while others come and go, helping you through specific challenges or phases.

They have been with you longer than you think: Your main spirit guides do not just show up when you need them; they have been with you since before you were born. They help shape your life path and continue to support you as you journey through it.

They communicate in subtle ways: Spirit guides do not usually speak in a loud, booming voice. Instead, they use more subtle methods—like gut feelings, dreams, synchronicities, or repeating symbols—to grab your attention.

They know your soul’s purpose: Your guides see the bigger picture of your life. They understand your purpose, lessons, and potential, always nudging you toward what will help you grow spiritually.

They respect your free will: Spirit guides do not interfere unless you ask for their help. They honor your choices and trust that you will make the decisions that feel right for you.

They can take many forms: Your guides might appear as people, animals, light beings, or even ancestors. They show up in a form that feels comforting or relevant to you.

They connect more when you invite them: Your guides are always around, but their connection strengthens when you actively reach out. Meditation, journaling, or simply asking for guidance can help you feel their presence more clearly.

They have a sense of humor: Spirit guides love using humor to lift your spirits! If you notice unexpected laughter or funny coincidences, it could be their way of cheering you up.

They do not judge you: No matter what you go through, your guides do not judge you. They see mistakes as learning experiences and offer only unconditional love and support.

They are your biggest cheerleaders:

Your spirit guides genuinely want you to thrive. They celebrate your wins—big or small - and gently guide you through the tough times.

Next time you notice a strange coincidence or get a strong gut feeling, take a moment to wonder - could your spirit guides be trying to reach you?