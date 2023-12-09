Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 predicts traveling is on the horizon

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you win hearts with your behavior

Resolve love-related issues diligently & settle official problems with a strong hand. No financial issues exist & health is also good throughout the day.

No major hurdle will impact the love life today. Some challenging assignments may come up but professional success is on the cards. Both health and wealth look good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Smile at the difficulties in your personal life. Minor stress will exist and mostly egos will be the reason. Ensure you keep your ego out of the love affair and also provide personal space to the lover. Long-distance distance relationships require more time and communication. Your partner wants you to spend more time together and also ensure you have a great weekend ahead. You may plan a vacation at a hill station or a natural retreat where you may also make crucial future decisions.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will come with more responsibilities. Expect a hike in the role and package. Some Leos will travel today to new destinations. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Brush up your skills as your performance needs to impress the clients, especially from abroad. Some minor arguments within the team may upset you in the first half of the day. However, you need to be professional and the ultimate goal needs to be to deliver outputs.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You can be sure about the financial status as wealth will come in from different sources. Fortunately, Leos will see a good return from a past investment. Some relatives will provide financial assistance while you may also settle a money-related argument with a friend. The second half of the day is good to donate money to charity and also to buy a new vehicle.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

While the general health will be good, Leos with a history of cardiac issues need to be careful while taking heavy objects or traveling to hilly areas. Some females may complain about gynecological issues. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready. Minor infections including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing will be common.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

