Leo Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: Expect a special day in love

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction

You’ve got splendid moments to celebrate love today. Take up new responsibilities that permit productivity. Prosperity permits smart investments today.

Consider the aspirations of the lover today. There will be success in the career. You may be prosperous today, and this will help you make smart investments. Pay attention to the lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive today, and this will reflect in the relationship. While you skip arguments, it is also crucial to be careful about unpleasant discussions that may pave the way for misunderstandings. You must avoid delving into the past while sitting with the lover today. If you are single, the chances of meeting a new friend are high today. Married females must also pay attention to communication within the relationship today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Stay free from arguments and do not get into arguments at the workplace. Some healthcare, IT, animation, banking, and architecture professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. You may utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Some entrepreneurs may develop minor friction in the business partnership, but fortunately, things may get sorted out in the next few days. Students will also get admission to a foreign university.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life. Wealth will come in from different sources, and you may even buy a property in the first part of the day. Online lottery will also bring in good profit today. Some natives will buy electronic appliances. There will also be relief from property issues within the family. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may also require finance to meet the educational requirements of the children.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Though the health status is good, it is good to continue the existing medications and skip adventure activities while on vacation. Females may develop migraine or oral health issues. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. You should be careful while boarding a bus or train. Some seniors may also complain about sleep-related issues. The second part of the day is good to consult a doctor for ear-related infections.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)