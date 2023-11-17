close_game
News / Astrology / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts love hurdles

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts love hurdles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 17, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Nov 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be ready to embrace new love today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Leos love sailing through the troubled sea

A happy romantic life backed by a productive professional one is the highlight of the day. Both your finances and health are also positive throughout the day.

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2023: Both your finances and health are also positive throughout the day.

Fortunate single Leos will fall in love today. Minor issues at the workplace will be resolved faster, ensuring fabulous professional performance. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new love today. With a strong presence of stars of romance, you are fortunate to meet someone special today, especially in the first half of the day. You may a new person while traveling, at the classroom, workplace, official event, at a restaurant, or at an event at night. Interestingly, you will get the opportunity to express the emotion today and the response will be positive. Those who are already in love can consider strengthening the relationship through marriage.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be focused on the job today as the company expects you to perform diligently and proficiently. Some immediate assignments may need you to spend overtime at the workplace. Be innovative at discussions and try to impress the client while at meetings. Your performance will also be crucial in winning a new project for the office. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

As no financial hurdle will stop you from making crucial decisions, you are free to invest in property, automobiles, and the stock market. Some Leos will inherit a family property while a legal dispute will also be resolved today. Businessmen will raise funds without much difficulty. You may also donate money to charity today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos will enjoy good health today. No major illness will trouble you though children need to be careful while playing. Seniors may have pain at joints and this may require medical attention. Stay away from office stress and also start exercising today. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws while driving. You should also avoid adventure sports while on a vacation.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Friday, November 17, 2023
