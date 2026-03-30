Leo Horoscope Today for March 30, 2026: You may face minor ego-related issues in the love affair

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive vibe Keep the door open when it comes to relationships. Shed egos while handling crucial professional assignments. Both health and wealth are also positive today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your love life will be strong today, and this will give you the power to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments, while health will be good throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Your relationship will see pleasant moments, and it is good to stay in the company of your lover in the evening hours. You may face minor ego-related issues in the love affair. Avoid invading the personal space of the partner. Consider the preferences of the lover while making decisions related to the vacation today. Some natives will rekindle an old love affair, but married natives must stay away from anything that may damage their family life. Married females should keep a watch on their spouse and can also consider going the family way.

Leo Career Horoscope Today You must be more focused on your career today. There will be ego-related issues within the team. This may impact the projects. IT, healthcare, banking, automation, architecture, mechanics, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Stick to the ethics today, as a government officer may be under stress to compromise on certain points. Businessmen may consider signing new partnership deals. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will also have positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Prefer safe financial investments today. You may pick the second part of the day to resolve a property dispute within the family. Some females will be fortunate to settle a monetary dispute with siblings, while seniors may seriously consider dividing the wealth among children. Some traders may develop issues in raising funds, while the second part of the day is good to resolve a property issue with a sibling.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Keep your health in good shape. Avoid mental stress both at home and office. Spend time at parks as the closeness to nature can keep you relaxed. You may have minor issues associated with your hands today. Females may also complain about skin allergies. Children may develop bruises while playing. You should be ready to give up the diet rich in fat and oil.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)