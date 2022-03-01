Libra Daily Horoscope for March 01: Stop being overcritical of others

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, luck and opportunity may work in sync to turn your dreams into reality. Nothing can stop you from achieving your goals if your resolve is stronger than before. Do not be troubled by delays on the way to success. Minor gains would soon pave way for bigger achievements. Continue riding the lucky wave to move ahead in life. You are likely to rub off your positive energy and enthusiasm on your near and dear ones. They are likely to revel in your victory. You may need to stop being overcritical of others to save your relationships. Property dealings may bear good fruits. Students may be distracted by many things, which is likely to hamper their academic performance. Travel plan with friends may give you a chance to reconnect and relive the old days.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, your monetary status may elevate and you may receive financial gains. However, expansion of family business may not bring the kind of profits that you had expected.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, you may enjoy harmonious relationships with your loved ones, enhancing your interpersonal skills. You may attend a social event with friends, where you may be appreciated for your good work.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may undertake more projects than you can handle and even come out with flying colors. Working in collaboration with colleagues may bring you closer to a well-deserved promotion.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you may get into the company of health-conscious individuals to join a fitness class. This may show a positive effect on your physical health. Spirituality and yoga may bring you peace of mind.

Libra Love Life Today

Your caring nature may bring your romantic partner closer to you on an emotional level. If you plan to take your relationship to the next level, now may not be the perfect time to make it official. Take things slowly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

