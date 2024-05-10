 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts professional triumph - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts professional triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You will also be healthy today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep your lover happy in the relationship.

Keep your lover happy in the relationship. Put in efforts to give the best results at the office. Financially, you are good at investing in stocks and trading. Professional success will lead to happiness in the love affair. Take the guidance of a financial expert to make smart monetary investments. You will also be healthy today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Put in efforts to give the best results at the office.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Put in efforts to give the best results at the office.

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Your sincerity in a relationship is unquestionable. You love blindly but may often feel that the same passion is not received back. However, do not despair as the partner loves you but is not expressive. Ensure you provide the personal space for the lover and do not impose your concepts. Some office love affairs may be volatile and you should be ready for the setback. A third person may interfere in the life of married Libra females which can lead to chaos in marital relationship. Control this with immediate effect.

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

You will surprise the team members and managers with the performance. Libras will succeed in accomplishing unexpected tasks which will also add value to the profile. Keep the client in good humor. Some government offices will have a change in location while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. You may also receive a job offer today for a better package. However, the final call should be based on considering every factor. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Some Libras will be fortunate to reap good returns from the stock market today. Today, you will clear all pending dues. You may renovate the house or even buy a two-wheeler. Be careful while handling online transactions while on travel. There can also be minor medical expenses and be prepared to also help a needy friend or relative. You may also donate money to charity.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will you a bad day. You may recover from old medical issues. Some hospitalized Libras will be discharged. Start your day with a 30-minute walk or mild exercise. Female Libras may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. Seniors should not lift heavy objects and must also be careful while boarding a train or bus. 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Astrology

