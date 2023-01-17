Libra Horoscope Today, January 17, 2023: Broaden your perspective

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23): Daily Astrological Predictions says, you're only viewing a very small portion of this really complex issue right now. What you perceive as a problem is really nothing to be concerned about, and what you perceive to be in order, on its own actually requires far more of your attention. You'll be able to decide what has to be done and how to manage your time if you take a step back and consider the wider picture right now. Everything is determined by perspective, and yours is a little too confined. Extend your horizons and transcend your own boundaries. For you, sleeping is the most crucial health habit. Prioritize getting a good night's sleep. Those who own businesses will likely experience some hardship. Those who are employed could receive a lucrative job offer abroad.

Libra Finance Today

Lent funds may become stalled. In business, there could be a few little ups and downs. You can have a hard time cutting costs. In addition to the potential little money loss, your trade may grow.

Libra Family Today

Siblings' success may contribute to the happy atmosphere in the home. A family get-together can be something that family members consider planning. You might go with your family to a place of worship. To show your family how much you care, consider treating them to supper today.

Libra Health Today

Make sure the appropriate prescriptions are close at hand if you're planning a road trip. Don't forget about massage and physical therapy if you have joint issues. Sleeplessness and emotional distress are prevalent right now. Utilize muscular relaxation to aid in sleep.

Libra Career Today

Today your career horizons will likely be expanded if you step outside of your comfort zone. Political influence will have a big impact on businesspeople, and this will help you grow your company.

Libra Love Life Today

Be certain that you don't have to change who you are to please others. Authenticity is important today. The only thing that guarantees the appropriate kind of change to take place. You are stable and emotional at the same time. Don't show your partner too much emotional intensity, especially if the relationship is new. Your partner might use it against you later.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

