Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 12

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign which is owned by Jupiter. It will be positioned in Mula (owned by Ketu) till 11:27 am and in Purva Ashadha (owned by Venus) post that. Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is considered good for expansion of existing work or business.

Those of you with Cancer, Virgo and Sagittarius moon sign should move fast today and make the most of the day.

Those of you with Aries, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini and Libra moon sign should exercise restraint while planning and executing their tasks.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:40 am to 12:05 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:24 pm to 5:50 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:14 am to 10:40 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:58 pm to 4:24 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini and Libra should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 10:55 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8 am to 9:10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12 pm to 1:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

