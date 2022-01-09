Panchang January 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 9 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Ashtami will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:50 AM after which Shiva will start. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 11:08 AM, after which Vishti cast its effect upto 11:40 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:41
Tithi: Shukla Saptami (upto 11:08 AM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Revati
Yoga Parigha (upto 10:50 AM), Shiva
Karana Vanija (upto 11:08 AM), Vishti (upto 11:40 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:13 PM to 02:54 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:23 PM to 05:41 PM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477