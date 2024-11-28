Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts romances in the air

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ensure pleasant moments through a positive attitude Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Financially you’ll be good.

Do not let tremors in love affairs go unchecked. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful. Do not compromise on the lifestyle & have a balanced diet.

There is love in the air today and you’ll be successful in professional life. Financially you’ll be good. Take care of your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible. The second part of the day is also good to call shorts on marriage. Those who are in a long-distance relationships will see turbulence that may also lead to break-ups. Married Pisces natives must be careful about extramarital affairs as the spouse will find this out today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will come up but you need to be careful while handling crucial tasks involving foreign clients. Academicians, healthcare persons, copywriters, botanists, and police persons will have a normal day. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task which may test their patience. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Monetary prosperity is the highlight of the day. Wealth will come in, letting you fulfill many wishes. You may pick the second part of the day to buy a vehicle or a property. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. And the shortage of funds, especially from potential investors may delay future business plans.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Some natives may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the day. Children may develop bruises while playing and athletes may also develop minor injuries. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)