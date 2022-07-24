Pisces Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 24,'22 states, stay alert

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives may get opportunities to lead today! Make sure you don’t forget to motivate and guide enthusiastic and inquisitive minds at the workplace. This may help establish your leadership qualities. Your friend will be able to connect you with the right kind of people who could help you in areas of work. Love life is likely to remain eventful and exciting for committed Pisces natives. Past investment may not yield desired profit. Also, avoid making a fresh investment today. You need to control rash behaviour otherwise it could spoil relations with family members. Your overall health and spirit will be largely unaffected by external factors. If you’re planning a property, be sure to consider the legal aspects thoroughly. Also, mortgaging your plot is not right for you now, and problems may arise. Your helpful nature would bring appreciation for you in your social and friend circle. Someone senior may ask you for your company at a friend's party. Pisces students may clinch prestigious scholarships.

Pisces Finance Today If borrowing is a necessity better to know exactly what repayments you can afford. Also, lending of any kind might not benefit you. Pisces natives may face some problems if they invest in long-term plans without proper research.

Pisces Family Today Make sure you don’t expect much from family/friends today because they will be unable to provide necessary support in time. Special attention will be needed for an ailing family member today. Don’t delay medical attention.

Pisces Career Today Pisces natives may earn the respect and admiration of their colleagues with their dedication and hard work. Your hard work would pay off today. You have to stay focused to grab the best opportunity coming your way. Stay alert and prepared!

Pisces Health Today Positive thinking has a beneficial effect on overall health, so make conscious efforts to stay happy. Opting for healthy habits and making yoga a part of life are the mantras of enjoying sound health.

Pisces Love Life Today If you are single, you may be confused between two people you've connected with or been talking to. Don't get too impulsive in taking decision. Pisceans who share anniversaries today will cherish their love life again. Things between couples will be amazing.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

