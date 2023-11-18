close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts great results

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts great results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for November 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Focus on the job and professionally you’ll deliver the best results today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are second to none

Give up egos in the love relationship and be sensitive to the demands of your lover Focus on the job and professionally you’ll deliver the best results today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 18, 2023: Resolve every problem in your personal life to have a good relationship with your partner.
Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 18, 2023: Resolve every problem in your personal life to have a good relationship with your partner.

Resolve every problem in your personal life to have a good relationship with your partner. Handle problems at the workplace with confidence. You will be good in terms of finance and health.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see new ideas and concepts in the love life today. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Do not let the lover lose their temper today and instead do all necessary things to ensure the day ends on a pleasant note. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today. Some single Taurus natives will also fall in love today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today and show the willingness to take on new assignments. Some projects will demand you to spend overtime at the workplace. Keep egos out of the office room and also stay friendly with co-workers. This will help you become successful in team tasks. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today. Students will find success in cracking competitive examinations and even can expect their first job today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to be prosperous today. As wealth will come in from different sources including a previous investment, you will be tempted to make more investments. And this will prove to be successful. However, ensure you have an idea about the area where you intend to invest. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping further expansions today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good today in terms of health. Some Taurus natives will also recover from previous ailments. Seniors may develop breath-related issues. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises may happen. If you are keen to quit smoking, today is the best time to give up the habit. Even casual smokers can consider giving up smoking to improve their health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out