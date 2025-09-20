Taurus Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Good reputation in these job role

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics Be cool in love to explore its multiple phases today. Your productivity will be up to the mark at the office. Today, both health & financial life will be perfect. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Tackle the relationship issues to keep your love affair intact. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will be successful in romance, and there will be incidents that will also test your sincerity in the love affair. Those who are overprotective will create chaos, and this can cause tremors in the love life. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead have proper discussions to keep the romance alive. Some females will also get proposals from known persons. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new roles at work. The seniors will trust your guts and will assign new responsibilities. New assignments will lead to career growth. Some professionals will succeed in clearing new projects related to construction, petroleum, manufacturing, and transport. This will also bring a good reputation to the profile. The communication skills demand more care today, as this will play a crucial role in winning clients. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No financial issues will come up, and this will help you make smart investments in the stock market. There will be minor issues related to property, while you may also consider investing in the stock market. You will have to be careful while dealing with friends over money, as some issues may also come up. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important not to spend too high on luxury items.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will disturb the day. However, senior natives will have sleeplessness and pain in their joints. It is also good to consult a doctor when you have breathing difficulty. Females will develop gynecological issues, and children may also complain about oral health issues. The second part of the day is good to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)