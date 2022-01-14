Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
  • Panchang for January 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 10:19 PM after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 10:19 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:18 PM after which Mrigashirsha will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 101:36 PM after which Brahma will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:56 AM, after which Balava cast its effect upto 10:19 PM , after which Kaulava commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:15

 Sunset: 17:45

 Tithi: Shukla Dwadashi (upto 10:19 PM), Trayodashi

 Nakshatra: Rohini (upto 08:18 PM), Mrigashirsha

 Yoga Shukla (upto 01:36 PM), Brahma

Karana Bava (upto 08:56 AM), Balava (upto 10:19 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:30 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius (upto 02:43 PM), Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

