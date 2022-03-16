Panchang March 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:39 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 01:39 PM AM, after which Garaja will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Leo will start.
Sunrise: 06:30
Sunset: 18:30
Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 01:39 PM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Magha
Yoga Dhriti
Karana Taitila (upto 01:39 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
