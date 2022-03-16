Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:39 PM after which Chaturdashi will start.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:39 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 01:39 PM AM, after which Garaja will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Leo will start.

Sunrise: 06:30

 Sunset: 18:30 

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 01:39 PM), Chaturdashi

 Nakshatra: Magha 

Yoga Dhriti

Karana Taitila (upto 01:39 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

