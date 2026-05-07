According to Chinese astrology, 2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse. It is said to bring bold and fast-moving energy that pushes you toward change and fresh starts. While it can feel exciting, it may also feel overwhelming at times.

Feng Shui: 7 non-negotiable tips for 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse (Pinterest)

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Feng Shui expert Louise Pinon shares a few simple tips to help you stay balanced and make the most of this fast-moving energy.

ALSO READ: How to shift the energy in your home in 7 days, according to a Feng Shui expert

Keep fire colours in balance

The Fire Horse year already has strong fire energy. Using too many bright colours, such as red, orange, or yellow, can feel overwhelming. Try adding softer or neutral shades to keep things calm and balanced.

Declutter regularly

This year’s energy does not sit well with clutter or restriction. Instead of doing big clean-ups once in a while, try clearing small areas often. This helps keep your space feeling light and easy.

Let the doors open fully

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{{^usCountry}} Take a look at the doors in your home. Make sure nothing is blocking them from opening completely. Clear pathways allow energy to move freely through your space. Close your day properly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look at the doors in your home. Make sure nothing is blocking them from opening completely. Clear pathways allow energy to move freely through your space. Close your day properly {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the end of the day, take a few minutes to reset your home. Draw the curtains, soften the lights, and clear your kitchen surfaces and sink. A quick tidy-up can help your space feel calm and settled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of the day, take a few minutes to reset your home. Draw the curtains, soften the lights, and clear your kitchen surfaces and sink. A quick tidy-up can help your space feel calm and settled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 harsh Feng Shui habits to improve your life Open windows daily {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 harsh Feng Shui habits to improve your life Open windows daily {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh air makes a big difference. Open your windows each day, even for a short time, to let out stale air and bring in a fresh flow of energy. Take care of your front door {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh air makes a big difference. Open your windows each day, even for a short time, to let out stale air and bring in a fresh flow of energy. Take care of your front door {{/usCountry}}

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Your front door is important in Feng Shui. Keep it clean, well-lit, and easy to open. It is seen as the main entry point for new opportunities and energy.

Fix or remove broken items

Broken or damaged things can affect the overall feel of your space. Whether it is a cracked mirror or a door that does not work properly, fixing or removing these items can help things flow more smoothly.

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ALSO READ: Feng Shui: Lucky colors for your home in 2026, the year of the Fire Horse

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational and lifestyle purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice.

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