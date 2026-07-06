When it comes to building wealth, most people think about earning more, saving wisely, or making better financial decisions. While those habits are important, Feng Shui suggests that your surroundings can also influence the way you think and feel about money. From the layout of your home to the everyday items you carry, small details can serve as reminders of the financial future you hope to create.

Feng Shui tips: The 3 best wallet colors for attracting wealth and the one color you may want to avoid (Pinterest)

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One of those everyday items is your wallet. According to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, the color of your wallet can symbolize your relationship with money and reinforce your financial intentions. While simply changing your wallet will not increase your income, choosing a color that aligns with your goals can serve as a meaningful reminder to stay focused on building long-term financial well-being.

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Here are the wallet colors Marie Diamond recommends and the one she advises avoiding.

1. Choose gold if your focus is on attracting wealth

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{{^usCountry}} In Feng Shui, gold is closely associated with abundance, prosperity, and financial success. If your goal is to invite more opportunities, grow your income, or strengthen your wealth mindset, a gold wallet is believed to support those intentions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Feng Shui, gold is closely associated with abundance, prosperity, and financial success. If your goal is to invite more opportunities, grow your income, or strengthen your wealth mindset, a gold wallet is believed to support those intentions. {{/usCountry}}

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Gold is also linked with confidence and achievement, making it a popular choice for people who want a daily reminder of their financial goals. Every time you reach for your wallet, it can encourage you to stay focused on creating greater prosperity.

2. Choose green for steady financial growth

Green represents growth, renewal, and progress in Feng Shui. If you are working to build wealth over time, grow a business, or achieve long-term financial stability, a green wallet may be a fitting choice.

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Rather than symbolizing quick financial gains, green reflects steady progress and sustainable success. It can remind you to stay patient, make thoughtful financial decisions, and continue investing in your future one step at a time.

3. Choose blue to encourage the flow of money

Blue is associated with trust, balance, and flow. According to Feng Shui principles, it represents ease and movement, making it a suitable color if you want to develop a healthier relationship with money.

Choosing a blue wallet can serve as a reminder to approach your finances with confidence, remain open to new opportunities, and maintain a balanced outlook, rather than making decisions based on fear or stress.

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The wallet color you should avoid

According to Marie, red is generally not recommended for a wallet in Feng Shui.

Red is connected to the Fire element, and in Feng Shui symbolism, fire consumes wood and represents energy that burns quickly. Because of this association, a red wallet is believed to symbolize money leaving as quickly as it comes in. For those hoping to build savings or improve financial stability, she suggests choosing colors that represent growth, abundance, or balance.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on Feng Shui principles and are rooted in traditional beliefs and should be viewed as complementary lifestyle guidance rather than proven methods for increasing wealth.

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