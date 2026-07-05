The Rule of Three in Feng Shui: How this simple design principle may help create a calmer, more balanced home

The Rule of Three is one of the simplest principles associated with Feng Shui and interior design. The method promotes arranging decorative items in sets of three rather than packing a space with perfectly matched pairs or crowded surfaces. Feng Shui experts say arranging décor in groups of three can encourage visual harmony and improve the flow of a space. (Pexel)

Feng Shui experts believe this arrangement creates a smoother flow of energy, while many interior designers say it naturally makes a room appear more visually appealing.

Feng Shui expert Amy Babish told Livingetc, “The Rule of Three in Feng Shui is the interrelatedness to balance, rhythm, and energetics. Essentially, it signifies three elements working together to create a sense of movement and completion.”

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What is the Rule of Three in Feng Shui? Feng Shui practitioners believe that arranging décor in odd numbers creates a better sense of movement and visual harmony than even-numbered groupings.

Among these, the number three is considered especially effective because it strikes a balance between symmetry and variety, helping a space feel cohesive without appearing overly structured or cluttered.

According to Babish, “The number 3 is associated with growth, expansion, and upward movement. Think plants sprouting from the earth in spring.”

Here's how the Rule of Three makes your home even better.

1. The rule of three gives your home a sense of symmetry This design principle enables you to establish a more cohesive space and an improved flow.

Interior designers frequently apply the same principle outside Feng Shui. Styling books often recommend grouping objects of different heights, textures and materials in threes because the eye naturally moves across the arrangement, creating a more dynamic display.

Living rooms may benefit from grouped accessories on shelves or coffee tables. Dining tables often look balanced with a trio of candles or decorative centrepieces. Bedrooms can incorporate the principle through artwork, bedside décor or plants

2. The rule of three creates interesting color schemes and natural foliage The rule of three centres on the concept of qi, or life energy, which experts believe flows through a home. They suggest that thoughtfully arranged spaces help this energy move more freely, creating a calmer environment.

Interior designers sometimes use the rule of three to make color combinations more interesting, and this idea has also been applied in outdoor spaces by planting groups of three plants to look like natural foliage.

Babish said, “The rule of three is central to Shui and structurally woven through nature, energy systems, and the way we experience our environments.”

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3. The rule of three helps in places where things are stagnant Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese practice that aims to harmonize people with their surroundings.

According to Babish, this tip can be really useful in places like homes or companies where things aren't moving forward, like in how people get along, their jobs, or their own lives. By using the rule of three, you can help shift some energy around, which can make your home feel more pleasant and welcoming.

She said, “You can also activate change by bringing together three complementary elements. For example, wood for growth, metal for clarity, and water for flow.”

Disclaimer: Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese philosophical practice and is not supported by scientific evidence as a method for improving health, wealth or wellbeing.