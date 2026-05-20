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Vastu colors for home: Simple tips to improve energy in every direction

In Vastu Shastra, each direction in your home is linked to a specific type of energy. Colors are believed to act like switches that can activate these energies.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 10:58 pm IST
Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
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Most people choose wall colors based on trends, style, or what looks good on Pinterest. But your home does not respond to trends alone. It responds to energy, and every color you choose quietly affects the way that energy moves through your space.

Vastu colors for home: Simple tips to improve energy in every direction (Pinterest)

In Vastu Shastra, each direction in your home is linked to a specific type of energy, such as money, clarity, relationships, growth, or support. Colors are believed to act like switches that can activate or balance these energies.

ALSO READ: These 7 Vastu mistakes might be bringing stress and delays into your life

When the right colors are used, you may feel more ease and flow in life. When the colors are misaligned, things may feel stuck, heavy, or unsettled. If your home feels off, it is not always about big changes. Sometimes, it begins with small alignment shifts.

This simple guide helps you understand the direction-based Vastu colors so you can make gentle yet powerful changes in your space. Move step by step and notice how your home feels as you go.

North

White and grey tones are believed to support movement, timing, and helpful external support.

Small changes in your wall colors, décor, or even accents like cushions and curtains can slowly shift how your space feels. You do not need to repaint everything at once. Even one change in the right direction may help you notice a difference in your home’s energy.

ALSO READ: 9 is considered the 'most sacred' number in Feng Shui, an expert explains why

Disclaimer: Vastu Shastra is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices and may vary from person to person. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as professional advice.

 
vastu tips vastu shastra vastu for home vastu for office astrology
Home / Astrology / Vastu / Vastu colors for home: Simple tips to improve energy in every direction
Home / Astrology / Vastu / Vastu colors for home: Simple tips to improve energy in every direction
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