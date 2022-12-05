Virgo Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022: Things will progress smoothly

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives may feel a confident, positive force today. Your day may start off on a happy note if your kids have a good morning. Today is a great day to put your verbal and linguistic abilities to work, as doing so could lead to a more favourable financial situation. Today is ideal for networking with key people in your field to improve your professional standing. After a tumultuous period, romantic relationships may settle back down. You can do wonders for your health by branching out and trying new things when it comes to physical activity. People in school would do well to improve their accounting and computer knowledge. If you can help it, you should avoid taking any trips that could lead to wasteful spending or losses. There's a chance some of you will rise in the ranks of society. Concerning real estate, things would progress smoothly for Virgo natives.

Virgo Finance Today

If you're hoping to accrue benefits from overseas, the morning might bring some good news. Since unexpected financial gains are more likely, Virgo natives might be able to boost their current financial situation.

Virgo Family Today

The day could bring much-needed relief and joy to the household. A home electronic appliance might be something you decide to invest in. In addition, those Virgo natives who are married may find great companionship with their offspring, which may help maintain a peaceful home environment.

Virgo Career Today

Virgo individuals' confidence is likely to remain high, allowing them to serve as role models to those who look up to them. Those who have been with the same company for a while may be eligible for promotions today.

Virgo Health Today

Today is the perfect opportunity to give yourself a break and have a little fun. You will have a strong desire to learn more about spirituality and religion today, and this may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Don't ignore any cuts or scrapes you may have gotten; if necessary, see a doctor.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today is the day for Virgo natives to put things in the right order. Your marriage or other significant relationship can be repaired. The two of you could have a wonderful conversation that deepens your understanding of each other, and your partner could then surprise you with a thoughtful gift.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

Forecast for 5th December 2022

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

