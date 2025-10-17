Virgo Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: Business in business deals

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are honest in dealings Resolve the relationship-related issues today. There are chances to display professional potential. Both your health and wealth are also good today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Make your relationship one of the best by sharing every emotion. Be cool even at challenging times at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more communication. The partner expects you to be romantic. You should also be careful while making statements, as some words may hurt your partner. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain from imposing decisions on them. Some love affairs will also obtain the support of parents in the second part of the day. Your ex-flame may be back into life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. Handle clients diligently and present new ideas at sessions. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. IT, healthcare, animation, banking, sales, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. The second part of the day is good to launch new ideas or concepts in projects, while businessmen will also be fortunate to sign new partnership deals. Students need to pay more attention to their studies.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You will have wealth pouring in today. However, it is good to have proper financial guidance while making big investments. Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day. Some natives will be fortunate to own a new property or a vehicle. There can also be success in settling monetary issues with friends. Your family may also have a celebration where you need to contribute.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from office-related stress and do not consume alcohol today, as your health needs a better diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Start the day with exercise, and you may also consider spending more time with the family. Some females will develop gynecological issues, but these won’t be serious. Females must avoid adventure sports, including mountain biking and hiking, today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

