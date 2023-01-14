Home / Astrology / Virgo Horoscope Today, January 14, 2023: Day favours married couples

Virgo Horoscope Today, January 14, 2023: Day favours married couples

astrology
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Horoscope Today for January 14 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. There are chances of having a fight at home over something futile.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for January 14, 2023: Some new friendships might start at the office to make it a good one.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for January 14, 2023: Some new friendships might start at the office to make it a good one.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, you are a loving person at heart but can be harsh with words today; this needs to be take care of. Relationships with your family can be poor. There are chances of having a fight at home over something futile. On the other hand, your day at work seems pleasing enough. Some new friendships might start at the office to make it a good one. You could also get appreciated for your hard work. You seem to be managing your finances just fine. There is a possibility that you need to spend money on a household asset. Hold back any transaction related to real estate. Planned travelling for something important with caution is acceptable. Try not to go on a spontaneous trip. Take your partner on a surprise date including scrumptious meals and arcade games if they like. Newly married couples would get a chance to get to know each other better. Your health is in the best shape today. Do not worry about your energy or stamina. Enjoy the weather outside.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Virgo Finance Today

An unpredicted household expenditure might knock your door. Plan your finances accordingly. It is highly recommended not to deal in property this day. Leave any such awaited transaction for some other time.

Virgo Family Today

Your thought process differs from the rest of the family. Possibility of getting into an argument is high. Try to understand their viewpoint and make them understand yours calmly.

Virgo Career Today

Extraordinary things might happen at work today. There might be someone new you would connect well with. Getting praised for your hard work is foreseen. Virgo students get a great opportunity to showcase their intelligence.

Virgo Health Today

One of those days when you wake up with enthusiasm and desire to achieve your goals. Your health is in the best shape. Do not forget to treat yourself with a mouth-watering dessert.

Virgo Love Life Today

It's a good time for newly married couples to get to know one another better. You should take your spouse to a romantic date. For single virgo natives, love is in the air. You might come across the person you have been waiting for.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out