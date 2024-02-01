 Virgo Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts adventures in love - Hindustan Times
Virgo Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts adventures in love

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts adventures in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 01, 2024 01:18 AM IST

Read Virgo monthly horoscope for February 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. Career-wise, change is the order of the month.

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Unlock the Potentials, Find Balance and Harmony

This February, Virgo, get ready to break through barriers in love, work, money, and health. Balance and harmony will be your primary mantra this month. Stick to it, and the rest will fall in place.

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for February, 2024: This February, Virgo, get ready to break through barriers in love, work, money, and health.

Virgos are going to find themselves treading new ground in various areas of their lives this month. There's a heavy focus on relationships, money management, professional progression, and overall well-being. Life might pull you in a hundred different directions but maintaining your balance will ensure the ball is always in your court.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

In the love department, Virgo, expect surprises, twists and turns, and exciting ventures. Love could come in the form of friendship turning into something more or reconnecting with a lost flame. It's crucial to keep your eyes and heart open to possibilities. For those in committed relationships, now is the time to work on deepening your bond and rekindling romance. Remember to prioritize communication, compassion, and understanding.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

Career-wise, change is the order of the month. Be open to new projects, challenges and ideas as they will not only enrich your professional journey but will also put you in the right spotlight. Make a mark by enhancing your unique skills and taking lead roles in projects. However, keep a balance between ambition and overwork, or you might end up feeling drained. Be selective about where you invest your energy.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

With Saturn overseeing your financial sector this month, money matters will require extra caution and wise decision-making. Big investments or expenditures are not recommended at the moment. Focus on saving, building a stronger financial base and investing in small but fruitful ventures. Take control of your finances but remember not to be overly thrifty; splurge on things that bring joy to your life.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

Health-wise, expect a rollercoaster ride. The intensity of change in different sectors of your life may leave you feeling stressed and anxious. Make a point of putting self-care and mental health at the forefront of your priorities. Regular exercise, a balanced diet and mindfulness practices can go a long way in keeping you in the right shape. Health is wealth, Virgo, never forget that!

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

