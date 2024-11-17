Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts fortune in stock

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss your goals Surprises may come up in the love life. Keep up the discipline at work and this will lead to productive moments. Wealth and health are positive this week. Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, October 17 to 23, 2024: Wealth and health are positive this week.

Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Express love unconditionally and this will reflect in your personal and professional life. Your lover may be sensitive and demanding. Handle this diplomatically. You need to provide personal space for the lover. While you have arguments, you need to be careful not to hurt the feelings of the partner. Some love affairs may turn toxic and it is good to avoid a partner who is overprotective as this may lead to troubles later.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall. Instead, take this up as a challenge and perform diligently. Some professionals will prefer quitting the job and the second part of the week is good to update the profile on a job portal. You may travel this week for job reasons. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will permit you to make smart financial decisions. You may consider trying the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Those who wish to settle an old monetary issue with a friend can pick the first part of the day. Businessmen will receive returns in foreign currency while some traders will expand their business to new areas. You may also launch a new venture confidently.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. You will have relief from viral fever or sore throat. Be careful about your diet and skip anything rich in fat and oil. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful in the second half of the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer,

Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)