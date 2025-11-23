Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, November 23-29, 2025: Expect prosperity at work front

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet strength guides your clear emotional choices Calm focus helps you make clear choices this week; emotions steady, plans progress slowly, close friends assist, and small actions create lasting trust at home. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You have calm confidence this week; steady work and clear words help plans move forward. Share intentions with family, avoid quick reactions, and rest when tired. Small, careful steps improve relationships and long-term goals while keeping energy steady. Practical choices now will bring quiet rewards.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Trust and quiet care shape your love life this week. Speak softly about what you need, and listen to your partner’s hopes. If single, join family or community events to meet people who value depth and honesty. Avoid sharp words in arguments; take a short pause before replying. Small gestures of respect and steady attention will rebuild confidence in relationships. Honoring shared values brings gentle warmth and stability.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Work favors focus and careful planning now. Tidy your tasks list and start with the most important item. Explain your ideas simply to teammates and offer help where you can. Avoid making promises you cannot keep. A steady, methodical approach will catch the eye of seniors. Small trainings or reading after work can sharpen skills. By week’s end, a clear step forward is likely if you stay patient. Share credit with others and stay humble.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters need sensible choices this week. Keep bills organized and pay attention to small recurring costs that may add up. Avoid lending large sums unless you trust the person deeply. If an offer seems too good, pause and check details. Save a little from small earnings rather than spending at once. Family expenses may need calm discussion to prevent misunderstandings.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Energy rises when you rest well and move gently. Try short walks, light stretches, and breathing breaks during busy hours. Eat simple, fresh vegetarian meals and avoid heavy snacks late at night. Keep posture straight while sitting and take short pauses to relax your eyes and shoulders. If stress builds, talk to a trusted friend or family member.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)