Weekly Panchang from July 12-18, 2024: Mars Transit Taurus, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we will observe some important planetary transits. Mars will transit into Taurus, the sign of practicality and sensuality. This shift will bring focus on material comforts and financial stability. Meanwhile, the Sun will move into Cancer, the sign of home, family, and emotions. Expect a heightened focus on domestic matters and nurturing relationships. We will also observe Devshayani Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marking the beginning of Chaturmas, a period of spiritual reflection and devotion. For those planning major life events, this week brings auspicious muhurats (timings) for marriage, property purchases, and buying vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on July 12, Friday (05:15 AM to 05:32 AM, Jul 13), July 13, Saturday (05:32 AM to 03:05 PM), July 14, Sunday (10:06 PM to 05:33 AM, Jul 15) and on July 15, Monday (05:33 AM to 12:30 AM, Jul 16).

No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 18, Thursday (03:25 AM to 05:35 AM, Jul 19).

Auspicious muhurta is available this week on July 14, Sunday (05:33 AM to 05:25 PM), July 15, Monday (07:19 PM to 12:30 AM, Jul 16) and July 17, Wednesday (05:34 AM to 09:02 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars transit Taurus sign on July 12 (Friday) at 07:12 PM

Jupiter transits Rohini Pada on July 13 (Saturday) at 08:16 PM

Mercury and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on July 15 (Monday) at 02:24 PM

Sun transits Cancer sign on July 16 (Tuesday) at 11:29 AM

Mercury Ecliptic Crossing on July 17 (Wednesday) at 12:02 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ashadha Ashtahnika Begins (July 13, Saturday): Ashadha Ashtahnika is one of the biggest Jain festivals, starting in the month of Ashadha. It is a religious festival that lasts eight days and is characterised by various rites, fasting and praying. Believers find personal transformation, contemplate and study, and practice acts of charity, strengthening their bond with their faith and beliefs.

Ashadha Ashtahnika is one of the biggest Jain festivals, starting in the month of Ashadha. It is a religious festival that lasts eight days and is characterised by various rites, fasting and praying. Believers find personal transformation, contemplate and study, and practice acts of charity, strengthening their bond with their faith and beliefs. Karka Sankranti (July 16, Tuesday): Karka Sankranti is a solar festival that occurs when the Sun enters Cancer and is celebrated as the beginning of the monsoon season. It is observed in July, which is a time of the year when one should take a break and recharge. People offer prayers and engage in various activities to seek divine blessings.

Gauri Vrat Begins (July 17, Wednesday): This vrat (fasting) is performed by young girls and women to please Goddess Parvati and attain the blessings of a happy and prosperous married life. People offer puja, recite mantras, and chant for the goddess to bless them with courage, faithfulness, and a happy married life.

Devshayani Ekadashi (July 17, Wednesday): Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a vital Hindu festival that symbolises the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four months of sleep. It is observed on the 11th day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, people abstain from food and water and pray for God’s grace for spiritual enlightenment.

Vasudeva Dwadashi (July 18, Thursday): Vasudeva Dwadashi is an important Hindu festival where people pay their respects to Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the twelfth day of the Shukla Paksha in Ashadha, and devotees offer prayers, fast, and perform various rituals to seek blessings for wealth and spiritual progress, with a special focus on worship and respect for Lord Vishnu.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 12: 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM

July 13: 09:00 AM to 10:43 AM

09:00 AM to 10:43 AM July 14: 05:38 PM to 07:21 PM

05:38 PM to 07:21 PM July 15: 07:17 AM to 09:00 AM

07:17 AM to 09:00 AM July 16: 03:54 PM to 05:37 PM

July 17: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 18: 02:10 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

