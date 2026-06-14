What is a Super New Moon? And why it will be invisible to the naked eye

The June 2026 Super New Moon is set to occur on June 15 and is already generating interest among astrology followers and skywatchers. While the event carries the word "super" in its name, it will not be visible in the sky.

Why the Super New Moon will be invisible to the naked eye.(AI generated image)

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Unlike a Supermoon, which appears larger and brighter than usual, a Super New Moon takes place during the New Moon phase, when the Moon cannot be seen from Earth. The event also coincides with Amavasya, the New Moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Also Read Super New Moon 2026 UTC Calendar and Timeline: Exact dates, peak times, meaning and significance

What is a Super New Moon?

A Super New Moon occurs when the Moon enters its New Moon phase while being relatively close to Earth in its orbit.

The term "super" refers to the Moon's distance from Earth. While a Full Supermoon appears bigger because its illuminated side is visible, a Super New Moon remains hidden because the lit side of the Moon faces away from Earth.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the event cannot be seen, it still marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the event cannot be seen, it still marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: Auspicious activities to avoid on Super New Moon or Amavasya Why Is the Super New Moon Invisible? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: Auspicious activities to avoid on Super New Moon or Amavasya Why Is the Super New Moon Invisible? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to NASA, the Moon does not produce its own light. Instead, it reflects sunlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NASA, the Moon does not produce its own light. Instead, it reflects sunlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the New Moon phase, the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun. This causes the illuminated side of the Moon to face the Sun while the side facing Earth remains dark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the New Moon phase, the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun. This causes the illuminated side of the Moon to face the Sun while the side facing Earth remains dark. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a result, the Moon blends into the daytime sky and becomes almost impossible to spot with the naked eye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, the Moon blends into the daytime sky and becomes almost impossible to spot with the naked eye. {{/usCountry}}

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Half of the Moon is almost always illuminated by sunlight. What changes throughout the month is how much of that illuminated portion is visible from Earth. During a New Moon, very little of the sunlit side can be seen from our perspective, making the Moon appear to disappear from the sky.

Also Read Why the June 2026 Super New Moon could be the best night for stargazing

Super New Moon 2026 date and time in India (IST)-?

The June 2026 Super New Moon will occur on:

Date: June 15, 2026

Time: 8:24 a.m. IST

The event marks the start of a fresh lunar cycle that will continue until the next New Moon.

Why is the June Super New Moon a lucky event in astrology?

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New Moons are often associated with new beginnings in astrology. Many people use this phase to reflect on personal goals, let go of old habits and focus on what they hope to achieve during the weeks ahead.

The June 2026 event has attracted additional attention because it is classified as a Super New Moon, meaning the Moon is closer to Earth than usual during the New Moon phase. Even though the Moon itself will not be visible, the event remains an important date for those who follow lunar cycles, astrology and skywatching events throughout the year.

When is the next Supermoon?

According to NASA, there will be two upcoming Supermoons in 2026, which will occur on the following dates, according to UTC times:

November 24, 2026 (14:54 UTC)

December 24, 2026 (01:28 UTC)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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