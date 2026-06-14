June Super New Moon 2026: Auspicious activities to avoid on Super New Moon or Amavasya

The June 2026 Super New Moon or Amavasya is a lunar phase that holds special significance in Hindu traditions and Vedic astrology. While astronomers view the event as the beginning of a new lunar cycle, many astrologers associate Amavasya with introspection, spiritual practices and slowing down rather than launching major new ventures. Auspicious activities to avoid on Super New Moon or Amavasya.

This year's Super New Moon occurs on June 15, 2026, and because the Moon will be between Earth and the Sun, it will be invisible to the naked eye. In traditional astrology, the absence of moonlight is often linked with a quieter, inward-focused energy.

As a result, astrologers often recommend approaching certain activities with caution on Amavasya.

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Avoid making major financial decisions One of the most common pieces of advice associated with Amavasya is to avoid rushing into significant financial commitments.

Many astrologers suggest postponing large investments, major purchases or important money-related decisions if they can be scheduled for another day. The belief stems from the idea that Amavasya is better suited for reflection and planning than taking decisive action.

2. Think twice before starting new ventures Whether it is launching a business, signing a contract or beginning a major project, traditional astrology often advises waiting until after Amavasya has passed.

Instead of focusing on new beginnings, astrologers say the day can be used to review goals, evaluate plans and tie up loose ends before moving forward.

3. Avoid unnecessary arguments Amavasya is frequently viewed as a time to conserve emotional energy.

Many astrologers recommend avoiding confrontations, heated discussions and impulsive reactions. Rather than trying to win an argument, the day is often associated with patience, observation and self-reflection.

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4. Postpone auspicious ceremonies In many Hindu households, important celebrations such as weddings, housewarming ceremonies and other major auspicious events are generally not scheduled on Amavasya.

Practices can vary depending on regional traditions and family customs, but many people choose to wait for a more favourable date on the lunar calendar.

5. Limit impulsive decisions Astrologers often encourage people to avoid acting on sudden emotions during the New Moon phase.

Whether it involves relationships, career matters or personal commitments, taking extra time to think through decisions is commonly recommended.

What is considered favourable on amavasya? While certain activities are traditionally avoided, Amavasya is often regarded as a meaningful time for spiritual practices.

Prayer, meditation, journaling, charity and quiet reflection are among the activities commonly encouraged by astrologers. Some people also observe rituals dedicated to ancestors and spend time focusing on gratitude and personal growth.

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Why is the Super New Moon an auspicious astrology event? The June 2026 Super New Moon is invisible in the sky, but its cultural and spiritual significance continues to resonate with many people.

For those who follow traditional astrology, Amavasya is less about taking bold steps and more about creating space for reflection before a new lunar cycle begins. Whether or not one follows these beliefs, the day offers an opportunity to pause, slow down and look inward before moving ahead.