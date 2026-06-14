Super New Moon 2026 UTC Calendar and Timeline: Exact dates, peak times, meaning and significance

The June 2026 Super New Moon may not light up the night sky, but it is still one of the year's most notable lunar events. A representative image of a Full Moon.

Unlike a Supermoon, which appears larger and brighter than usual, a Super New Moon occurs when the Moon reaches its new phase while relatively close to Earth in its orbit. Because the Moon sits between Earth and the Sun during this phase, its illuminated side faces away from our planet, making it virtually invisible to observers.

Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: Tarot predictions for each zodiac sign

What is a Supermoon? A Supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its full moon phase or new moon phase, while also being near perigee, the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth.

The term was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and is not an official astronomical term.

Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: What the stars have in store for zodiac signs