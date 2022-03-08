Career Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for March 8, 2022

Aries: You might consider moving if you get a promotion at work or take on a new role. Long distance travel may be required. Although it may come as a shock, remember that you are under no obligation to make a decision now. Give yourself some time. A better feeling of direction should have formed by then. Take it easy and don’t be in a rush.

Taurus: Today, you may have difficulty organising an official meeting. Individuals may experience disturbances that make it difficult for them to focus on the agenda you wish to bring to the table. Arrange for a conference call at a later date and concentrate on your own work today. Don’t try to force-fit the agenda as it can prove to be counter-productive.

Gemini: Today, you should be in a good attitude, prepared to take on virtually anything. At work, your strong energy level may come in handy, as you may encounter several interruptions and unexpected deadlines. You're going to need all of your stamina and determination to complete everything on time. Avoid working late whenever feasible.

Cancer: You're being held up at work because of mistakes you've made in the past. If you've been seeking a new job and haven't had much luck, today may be just another average day for you as well. You'll have a few interviews and they'll go well, but you may expect some more delays before you get a job offer. Keep calm and wait for the tide to change in your favour soon.

Leo: Work hard, and you'll likely reap the benefits of it. Having a bad day is fine as long as you don't let it go to your head. It's time to brush up on your skills and put in the effort necessary to keep up with the expectations of your job. As a manager, it's important to communicate well and maintain a pleasant demeanour in order to thrive.

Virgo: You'll encounter a wide range of challenging situations in the course of your career. You have to show that you are worthy of respect. As a result, it's crucial to stay mentally awake. In the workplace, your ability to influence and persuade people will come in handy. Because of the constantly changing environment, you'll be able to overcome any challenges you face.

Libra: You and a more senior co-worker may be at odds today. When you're in a fight, you need to keep your emotions in check and not say anything. If things start to go south, air your views. Instead of engaging in conversation with someone whose big ego could make the issue worse, merely smile and go away. Better to ignore and forgive.

Scorpio: A high-ranking position is your goal. Don't let it be lost in the mists of time. Don't get distracted by the things you don't have to do. Take a look at the different ways you can improve your leadership skills. If you want to take on more responsibility, consider taking on a more prominent position in your organisation.

Sagittarius: Right now is an excellent opportunity to move up the corporate ladder and hold a key administrative role. The time is right for you to fulfil a long-held desire. Send your resume and cover letter out as soon as you find the perfect available opportunity. Finding a job has never been an issue for you, as you are well aware.

Capricorn: Today, you and your supervisor may have a slight disagreement. Even if you have disagreements with your superior, strive to have a level head at work. Keeping your thoughts to yourself today is in your best advantage, so don't be afraid to voice them. If you're in need of a sympathetic ear, reach out to a trusted buddy. Keep your composure at work.

Aquarius: The odds are good that you'll do better than you have in the past today. Your co-workers will try to outsmart you, but this is all doable. If anything, you will be able to overcome all obstacles due of your inherent abilities. If you're looking for some serenity today, you can expect to find it by spending some time with yourself.

Pisces: Today is the day you finally have the opportunity to undertake some smart planning for your future goals and success, so don't squander any time. Things go your way in the afternoon, and all of your plans will be executed flawlessly. In the evening, spend time with those you care about. Plan some recreational activities and indulge yourself in the joys of life.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

