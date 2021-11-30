Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 30

Today, Moon will be placed in Virgo sign (ruled by Mercury). It will be positioned in Hasta nakshatra (ruled by Moon). Ekadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for business matters, entertainment activities and investment in real estate.

Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn moon sign people will experience a new lease of life and all tasks will be executed as per plan.

Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Leo, Libra and Aquarius moon sign people should focus on resolving pending matters rather than initiating anything new.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:55 am to 12:10 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:05 pm to 5:15 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:35 am to 10:50 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:43 pm to 4:01 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Leo, Libra and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:45 am to 1:10 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:30 am to 9:30 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:05 pm to 4:10 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

