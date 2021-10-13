Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 13

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign upto 04:06 pm after which it will move to Capricorn sign. It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (owned by Venus) till 10:19 am and in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (owned by Sun) post that. Ashtami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is considered positive for creative pursuits as well as for taking financial decisions.

People belonging to Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn moon sign will be lucky in money matters today.

Those of you with Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Leo, Aquarius moon sign should avoid making investment decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 7 am to 9:15 am and 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4:25 pm to 5:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:06 pm to 1:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 3 pm to 4:20 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:06 pm to 1:32 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo, Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:32 pm to 2:50 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 8 am to 9 am or 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

