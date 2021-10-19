Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 19

Today, Moon will be placed in Pisces sign ruled of Jupiter. It will be positioned in Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra (owned by Saturn) upto 12:13 pm and in Revati (ruled by Mercury) post that. Chaturdashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 7:03 pm which is considered auspicious for most financial activities.

The day will be successful for Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn moon sign. They can hope to achieve their targets.

Those of you with Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Leo and Aquarius moon sign need to go slow and pragmatic today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:05 pm to 1:29 pm or from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:18 pm to 5:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:16 am to 10:40 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:53 pm to 4:18 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:14 pm to 1:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8 am to 9:16 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:30 pm to 1:25 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

