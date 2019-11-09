Ayodhya: Also on filmmakers focus

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:34 IST

While films on Ayodhya issue have always run into controversy, the temple town has been a delight for filmmakers looking for locales to shoot their movies.

Agrees producer-director-actor Prakash Jha, who was shooting his web-series in Ayodhya till Friday (October 8) before taking a small break.

“Our first schedule has ended and we will be back in Ayodhya soon. We had a wonderful time here. The shoot was peaceful and everyone was very cooperative,” he says while refusing to divulge details of the web series.

Prior to this film, ‘Gumnaami’ starring Bengal’s superstar Prasenjit Chatterjee was shot in Ayodhya in July-August. Chatterjee plays Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Gumnaami Baba in the film.

In March this year, Waseem Rizvi’s film ‘Ram Ki Janambhoomi’ was released amidst controversy. The film, directed by Sanoj Mishra, was based on the demolition of Babri Masjid structure and controversial halala issue.

“Everything that we showed in the film corroborates with the Supreme Court’s verdict. People made such a hue and cry over the film that we had to fight 33 cases and the Censor Board gave us 165 cuts. The Apex Court allowed us just a day before its release date amid threats,” says the director.

Mishra says his film, which is available on YouTube, is getting good response and since morning people are calling him congratulating for the effort. “Probably, due to its subject, we were able to shoot only 35-40 per cent of the film in Ayodhya. Later, the administration denied us permission to shoot so we shot the remaining film in Neemsar, Misrikh and Lucknow.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has also shot his film ‘Aur Devdas’ in Ayodhya. “We shot the film with zero problems here. Outside Ayodhya we here so much but while shooting here we did not feel anything with any locals. We shot at Raj Sadan, villages and at other locations and everything was hassle free.”

Another film ‘Game of Ayodhya’, starring Arun Bakshi and Makrand Deshpandey was made in 2017 but did not release. It was a love story in the backdrop of Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi issue. In 2005, Tamil film Ayodhya, a love story, was made which also suggested that temple-mosque issue is only for outsiders and not for locals. The film was a love story.

Back in 90s, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Bombay’ had widely showcased the demolition and its aftermath.

Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s ‘Mohalla Assi’, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’, recent web ‘Sacred Games’ and several other projects have had Ayodhya issue in their story line.