e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / 99-year old woman recovers from coronavirus at a government hospital in Karnataka

99-year old woman recovers from coronavirus at a government hospital in Karnataka

The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
The doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along.
The doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along.(PTI)
         

A 99-year old woman has recovered from Covid-19 at a government hospital in Karnataka, Health department officials said.

The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today, they further said.

“After her son and daughter-in-law were tested positive for coronavirus she too was hospitalised along with them as a primary contact,” a health department official told P T I.

She had mild symptoms of the virus and was taken care accordingly, the official added.

A doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along.

The elderly woman was discharged on Friday after her reports came negative while her son and daughter-in-law are still in the hospital, the doctor said.

The doctor further said even though the 99-year old woman has been tested negative, she will be under observation and tests will be conducted at regular intervals.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In